2026 Breman Odwira Festival will be different – Nana Barima Fi III

Audio By Carbonatix
Chairman of the 2026 Breman Odwira Festival Planning Committee, Nana Barima Fi III, has assured Breman natives that this year’s celebration will be different from previous editions, with a strong focus on youth empowerment, heritage preservation and development.
Speaking after the official launch of the 2026 Breman Odwira Festival at the Omanhene’s Palace in Breman Asikuma on Sunday, June 7, 2026, Nana Barima Fi III said the theme, “Building a Legacy Through Youth and Heritage,” was deliberately chosen to place the youth at the centre of Breman’s development agenda.
According to him, every developed society is built on the strength, commitment and active participation of its young people, making it necessary to invest in and empower the next generation.
“If you listen to our theme, it speaks about building a legacy through youth and heritage. As Odeefuo rightly said, we are all here to serve, and history has shown that every developed society is built on the strength, commitment and involvement of its youth. That is why we deliberately chose this theme for this year’s celebration,” he said.
He explained that while the Breman people have celebrated the Odwira Festival over the years, the 2026 edition will go beyond the usual festivities to promote development-oriented initiatives that will have a lasting impact on the area.
“We have celebrated many festivals in the past, but I can confidently say that the 2026 Breman Odwira Festival will be different. This year, the focus is not only on celebrating our culture and traditions but also on driving development and creating opportunities for the people of Breman,” he added.
Nana Barima Fi III therefore appealed to all Breman natives, both home and abroad, to actively participate in the festival and support activities aimed at promoting unity and development.
“I want to encourage every Breman native, both at home and abroad, to get involved and support this year’s festival. Together, we can build a stronger Bremanman and leave a lasting legacy for future generations,” he stated.
The 2026 Breman Odwira Festival was officially launched under the theme “Building a Legacy Through Youth and Heritage”, attracting traditional leaders, political figures, opinion leaders, professionals, youth groups and residents from across the Breman Traditional Area.
The festival is expected to feature a series of cultural, social and development-focused activities aimed at strengthening unity and promoting progress within the Breman Traditional Area.
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