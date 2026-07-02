26 NPP Aspirants vetted to compete for 10 positions in Gomoa Central Constituency  

A total of 26 aspiring candidates have been vetted and approved, to vie for 10 executive positions in the Gomoa Central branch of the opposition New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) upcoming constituency elections slated for July 11, 2026.

In an interview with the media after the two days of vetting exercise conducted at Gomoa Ekwamkrom, near Agona Swedru, Madam Ophelia Hayford Quansah, the former MP for Mfantseman said the NPP had embarked on aggressive restructuring to rebuild the party and was vetting aspiring candidates to contest various positions throughout the 272 constituencies in the country.

The former MP who is a Vetting Committee chairperson for Gomoa Central, noted that all 26 aspirants vying for various positions were cleared because there were no challenges filed against any of them.

The chairperson said the aspirants who appeared before the committee, acknowledged that disunity and understanding, coupled with internal wrangling among members, sent the party to opposition in the 2024 general elections.

The former MP cautioned aspirants and their supporters to refrain from acts that may sow seeds of discord in the party during and after the upcoming Constituency elections.

“It takes two people to tango,” she noted, and appealed to the aspirants and their supporters not to engage in attacks, use of unprinted words or divide and rule tactics, because that would affect the party’s fortunes in the Election 2028.

She added that the party needed peace, which was the panacea to unseat the ruling NDC in the next general election.

The chairperson disclosed that Ghanaians were seriously yearning for NPP to come back and continue the good economic policies and programmes and other social interventions made for the good people of the country.

She said the solid foundations laid by the NPP when it was in power, had been disrupted by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government in the past one and half years in governance.

The former MP mentioned audacious social intervention made in education by NPP for Ghanaians as free Senior High School which created equal opportunity for both elites and poor kids but it had ceased working because at the moment, only the rich could send their children to grade ‘A’ schools in the country.

Mrs Diana Aubyn, the Gomoa Central Women Organiser, currently aspiring for the position of Constituency chairperson, outlined her vision and aspiration to lead Gomoa Central to clock victory.

She said one of her cardinal objectives was to unite all members who were disgruntled because of misunderstanding, side lining and more to join hands as one people with one vision and one objective to rebuild the party to recapture power in 2028.

Mrs Aubyn reiterated calls on all aspirants and their campaign teams to conduct clean campaign, using decent language in their quest for votes to ensure peace reigned during and after the elections.

She called on delegates to vote massively for her candidature because she was more than ready to assist the party emerge victory in 2028 in both the parliamentary and presidential elections.

Ms Sophia Baah, an Aspiring Constituency Women Organiser outlined her vision, including uniting the party and mobilising more women to vote massively for NPP in 2028.

Mrs Baah, currently the Deputy Constituency Women Organiser, disclosed that performing an assistant role had offered her the experience to lead the women and urged the delegates to give her the nod for her to reach out to more women particularly, the aged who needed support.

She said the party needed a united front with strong and resilient leadership who had innovative skills to lead women in Gomoa Central to regain its glory and canvas for more votes to win.

Mr Edward Mintah, an Aspiring Constituency Chairman said he, with humility offered excellent services as a communications officer of the party in the constituency and hoped to bring everybody on board to work together for the party to become attractive to the people in the next elections.

He said losing the Election 2024, the party had realised its mistakes and started restructuring, rebuilding and rebranding to become useful and needful to assist Gomoa Central Constituents to choose NPP as the best alternative.

Mr Mintah reiterated calls for unity, mutual understanding and peace for the NPP to recapture power in 2028.

He added that NPP had done it before, and with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as its Presidential Candidate, Ghanaians were ready to cast their ballots for him to become President of the country.

The aspiring chairman made a passionate appeal to the delegates to give him the nod because they knew him as hardworking, honest, a unifier and non-discriminatory and must be voted for to become a leader of the party in the Gomoa Central Constituency.

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