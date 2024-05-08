https://www.myjoyonline.com/3-persons-arrested-for-causing-disruption-in-voter-registration-exercise-at-tepa/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/3-persons-arrested-for-causing-disruption-in-voter-registration-exercise-at-tepa/
3 persons arrested for causing disruption in voter registration exercise at Tepa

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  8 May 2024 3:41pm

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three individuals for causing a disruption at the ongoing limited voter registration exercise in Tepa, in the Ashanti region.

The arrested individuals are Abass Abukari, George Vinor, and Abdul Karim.

According to the police, the suspects were involved in a physical altercation, which resulted in a temporary disturbance at the Tepa Electoral Commission office.

The police said that the suspects are presently in custody, aiding in an ongoing investigation.

They further assured that calm has been restored, allowing the registration process to resume without further incident.

