3 persons arrested for causing disruption in voter registration exercise at Tepa

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three individuals for causing a disruption at the ongoing limited voter registration exercise in Tepa, in the Ashanti region.

The arrested individuals are Abass Abukari, George Vinor, and Abdul Karim.

Calm has since been restored as the registration exercise continues.

According to the police, the suspects were involved in a physical altercation, which resulted in a temporary disturbance at the Tepa Electoral Commission office.

They further assured that calm has been restored, allowing the registration process to resume without further incident.

