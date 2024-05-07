Photos: EC begins Limited Voter Registration Exercise

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana began its Limited Voter Registration Exercise across the country on Tuesday, May 7.

The 21-day exercise, which will end on May 27, 2024, is expected to register 623,000 new entrants who will have the opportunity to exercise their franchise during the December 7 general elections.

At the EC’s office at SCC in the Ga South Municipality, some registrants arrived at the registration centre as early as 4 am.

By 11 am, over 200 entrants had gathered at the centre, some of whom sat on the office walls, with no word coming from the EC’s officials.

Later it emerged that the EC’s IT officials were working to connect to the EC’s main server to pave the way for the exercise to begin.

The long delay which was blamed on network glitches led to an agitation between agents of political parties and some EC officials.

The work finally started around 1 pm when the network problems were solved in which some people received their voter identity cards.

20-year-old Agustina Coudjoe who was the first person to arrive at the registration centre received her card after 4 pm.

In an interview with myjoyonline.com, she expressed her delight at finally receiving her voter ID after a prolonged delay. She confessed that the wait had led her to doubt whether obtaining her card would ever come to fruition.

