Voter registration: GIS denies allegations of collusion with EC in NDC strongholds

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has rebutted allegations suggesting that some of its officers, deployed to National Democratic Congress (NDC) strongholds to assist the Electoral Commission (EC) in the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise, have deserted their posts.
In a press release issued on Wednesday, the Service dismissed viral social media claims that the action is to allow the EC to undermine the exercise to the disadvantage of the opposition party.
The GIS described the claims as “baseless and unfounded” and attributed them to James Agbey, whom it identified as an NDC operative.
According to the Service, all its officers nationwide are currently stationed at their designated posts, safeguarding the borders.
“No such directive has been given by the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI). This allegation should, therefore, be disregarded by all well-meaning Ghanaians,” part of the statement said.
The GIS emphasised its mandate to protect and ensure that miscreants, including terrorists, are prevented from entering the country to disrupt the peace enjoyed by Ghanaians.
“Management of the GIS wishes to call on all to be mindful of utterances that will only disturb the peace especially when such utterances are without merit and vexatious.”
