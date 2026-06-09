Alhassan Suhuyini supports women entrepreneurs in Tamale North with interest-free loans

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North and Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Alhassan Suhuyini, has announced the second disbursement of flexible interest-free loans to women-owned small businesses in the constituency this year, aimed at strengthening local enterprises and supporting economic empowerment.

Mr Suhuyini said the initiative is targeted at women entrepreneurs who continue to play a vital role in sustaining households and local economies despite operating under challenging conditions.

According to him, many of the beneficiaries manage small businesses with limited resources, often extending credit to customers and adapting to changing economic circumstances.

In a post on Facebook on Sunday, June 7, the Tamale North MP noted that the support programme recognises the often-overlooked contributions of women traders and business owners whose efforts help stabilise families and communities.

He emphasised that their impact goes beyond profit-making and contributes significantly to local economic development.

“Our second disbursement of flexible interest-free loans this year, in the Tamale North Constituency, quietly channels vital resources directly into the hands of local women small business owners who operate without fanfare,” he stated.

He added that these women “manage lean inventories, extend credit to struggling neighbours, and adapt their business models with quiet resilience.”

Mr Suhuyini expressed appreciation to the team responsible for identifying, preparing and supporting the beneficiaries.

He noted that continuous engagement with recipients ensures that the funds are used effectively to grow their businesses and improve livelihoods.

The Deputy Roads and Highways Minister further reiterated his commitment to initiatives that empower women and promote sustainable economic opportunities within the constituency.

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