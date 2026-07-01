Amin Adam endorses Paul Afoko for NPP National Chairman

Former Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has endorsed former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Awentami Paul Afoko, for the position of National Chairman ahead of the party's internal elections.

Dr Amin Adam described Mr Afoko as the right person to help reorganise the party and position it to reclaim power, saying the NPP, now in opposition, requires experienced and competent leadership.

He made the endorsement during a courtesy call by Mr Afoko and a delegation of NPP leaders and party officials at his private residence.

Declaring his support, Dr Amin Adam said his decision was based on Mr Afoko's competence, leadership qualities and ability to reposition the party for future electoral success.

"I support Paul Afoko for National Chairman," he said.

According to the former Finance Minister, leadership decisions within the party should be guided by competence rather than popularity.

"We know the serious people who can bring us back to power. We do not follow the masses to choose someone to support; we support those we believe have the potential to win and lead the party," he said.

Dr Amin Adam emphasised that while his loyalty to the NPP's 2024 presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, remains unwavering, he believes Mr Afoko is the most suitable candidate to lead the party's reorganisation.

He said his confidence in Mr Afoko is informed by their previous working relationship and his firsthand knowledge of his leadership capabilities.

"I have worked with Paul Afoko, and I know he is competent. He can also help raise funds for the party because we need money as a party in opposition," he said.

Mr Afoko has been touring the country as part of his campaign for the National Chairman position, promoting what he describes as his 3Rs Agenda — Reuniting, Rebuilding and Returning the NPP to power.

His campaign has centred on healing divisions that emerged following the party's 2024 electoral defeat, reconnecting with members who have become disillusioned or sidelined, and strengthening unity across the party.

The former National Chairman has also pledged to empower polling station and constituency executives, improve their welfare and logistics, and ensure greater grassroots participation in the party's decision-making processes.

Mr Afoko says these reforms are essential to rebuilding the NPP's organisational strength and preparing it for a return to government.

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