At least one dead in Texas floods ravaging same area where campers died

At least one person has died in flooding across central Texas - the same area that saw more than 130 deaths in flash floods last summer.

"Large and deadly" flooding from the Guadalupe River is expected to ravage the region, following days of torrential rain, the National Weather Service (NWS) in San Antonio reported. Last year's flash floods originated from the same river.

Early Thursday morning, emergency officials were encouraging residents in the area to evacuate.

More than 130 people died there in floods last July, including 25 children and two counsellors at Camp Mystic, an all-girls camp near Kerrville, Texas, located along the river.

In a Thursday afternoon update, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced at least one person has died in the flooding.

"We will be doing everything possible to save human life," Abbott said in a social media post.

He added that about 80 rescues have been made, and the person who was killed was not a camper in the region.

The "rapidly rising rivers" will continue to surge throughout the day, the governor said.

The NWS has offered constant updates, noting the urgent threat and urging for people to get to safety.

"CATASTROPHIC flooding is occurring. Move to higher ground now! Guadalupe River is rapidly rising and will continue!" The San Antonio NWS posted on X.

The Guadalupe River has already risen 32ft (975cm) in a four-hour span, according to the Texas Tribune.

The flooding has impacted several counties in South Texas, including Uvalde, Kerr and Kendall.

Video from the area shows cars slowly driving through flooded roads, with the brown water reaching up to their windows. A group of deer drifted with the current, stretching to hold their heads above water.

Rescuers lifted small children out of the rising waters, carrying them in their arms as they waded back to dry land.

The rain continued to splatter cars parked in a residential area, half-submerged in a brown soup.

Carter Lopez, 30, lives in Boerne, Texas, one of the areas affected by the floods. He helped pull people out of the water near his apartment, he told BBC News.

Lopez's downstairs neighbours had nearly four inches of water flood their home after yesterday's storm. They had to take shelter in Lopez apartment, he said.

Last year's floods weren't "quite as bad" as this year, he said. Boerne was less affected by the weather conditions last summer than nearby Kerr, which is home to Camp Mystic.

"This is not something we could really prepare for," Lopez said.

At the girls' Christian summer camp Camp Mystic, the Guadalupe River rose 26ft in about 45 minutes over the 2025 Fourth of July holiday. A total of 25 campers lost their lives after being swept away by forceful currents.

Camp Mystic decided not to reopen this year and filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

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