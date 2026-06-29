Bahas Mental inmates appeal for medications amid rising substance abuse cases in Upper West

The Chief Executive Officer of Bahas Mental Home says the facility is receiving new patients almost every day due to substance abuse, as cases continue to rise across the Upper West Region.

Speaking on World Drug Day, Baba Elyasu Baba, Chief Executive Officer of Bahas Mental Home, said the centre is under increasing pressure from the growing number of admissions.

“Almost every day we receive people because of substance abuse,” he said.

He added that the facility admits patients from Accra, Kumasi, Obuasi and other parts of the country, many of whom arrive feeling hopeless and in need of rehabilitation.

To commemorate World Drug Day, the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) donated medications to support the facility.

Speaking on behalf of the Director-General of NACOC, the Upper West Regional Commander, Bede Napane, commended Bahas Mental Home for its commitment to rehabilitating people battling substance abuse.

“Your effort to bring back life to people who think that they don’t have life anymore is a very noble thing,” he said.

Inmates at the centre also appealed for sustained support, saying the growing number of patients has placed a strain on available resources.

The inmates' spokesperson, Ali Labaran, said the facility cannot cope without assistance from the public and stakeholders.

“Mr. Bahas cannot do it alone. We need help. We need support. We need medications,” he appealed.

The shortage of medicines is also affecting correctional facilities in the region.

The Acting Upper West Regional Commander of the Ghana Prisons Service, Assistant Director of Prisons Vitalis Aiyeh, said the lack of medication remains a major challenge.

“Sometimes you go to the hospital and they ask you to buy drugs, but you don't have them. If you have them readily available, it will help us so much,” he said.

Mr. Napane warned that substance abuse is becoming an increasing threat in the Upper West Region and called for collective efforts to address the situation.

“Substance abuse is becoming increasingly alarming. If we don’t tackle it, the near future will not be good for us,” he warned.

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