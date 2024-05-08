Banking giant BNP Paribas exits South Africa

BNP Paribas SA has closed its corporate and investment bank in South Africa, the latest example of a European bank scaling back on the continent.
BNP Paribas, the eurozone’s biggest bank, leaves SA 12 years after launching its local foray.
This comes as the banking giant ramps up its 2025 strategic plan announced in 2022 that made the most of its noncore Africa operation with a focus on consolidating its European and Asian business.
“We can confirm that we have closed BNP Paribas CIB in South Africa,” a spokesperson for the bank said by phone. “From a legal perspective, the approval from the regulator came in April 2024.”
An April 19 notice shows South Africa’s central bank withdrew the French lender’s authorization to “conduct the business of a bank by means of a branch” with effect from March 8.
The French company, which has €415 billion in assets under management, was given permission to conduct business as a bank in South Africa by means of a branch in 2012, allowing it to offer corporate and investment banking services.
However, the group has since started scaling back from its non-core operations across Africa to focus on Europe and Asia instead.
Barclays Plc and Standard Chartered Plc have both scaled back in Africa, while rival Societe Generale is also cutting its footprint on the continent, exiting Ghana after 20 years.
“French banks’ exit from Africa, which is nearing its end, gives emerging pan-African banking groups significant space to grow, either organically or through mergers and acquisitions, Fitch said in an April note. “This should stimulate competition and benefit local banking sectors despite some short-term challenges.
Latest Stories
-
We’ll extend the duration of the Limited Voters’ Registration exercise if need be – EC assures
22 mins
-
Ghanaian arts educator honoured by Creative Education International
23 mins
-
Limited registration: EC instructs district officers to transition to offline mode
29 mins
-
Bawumia promises to establish a Minerals Development Bank when elected president
31 mins
-
Disney and Warner to bundle streaming services
40 mins
-
Youth urged to prioritise skilled training for economic development
1 hour
-
Gold Fields Ltd announces new leadership in Ghana
2 hours
-
I disagree with unfettered access to court cases in live broadcast – Prof Appiagyei-Atua
3 hours
-
Sulemana Braimah advocates gradual implementation of live courtroom coverage
3 hours
-
Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: Allowing live coverage will reduce ‘pollution of proceedings’ – Dafeamakpor
3 hours
-
GJA expresses concerns over live court coverage; fears abuse by some members
3 hours
-
MFWA opposes uncontrolled access to live court proceedings for press
4 hours
-
Ferry on Oti breaks down leaving drivers and passengers stranded
5 hours
-
Fidelity Bank uplifts Abbeykope D/A Basic School with new classrooms and renovations
6 hours
-
Nigeria invites bids for 12 new oil blocks, promises fair process
6 hours