Bawumia commends Ghana-EU Partnership Dialogue

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commended the Ghana-European Union (EU) Partnership Dialogue for consistently serving as an invaluable forum for nurturing mutual understanding and fostering cooperation and partnership between Ghana and the EU.

He said the Dialogue presented an opportunity to bring Ghana and the EU closer, by strengthening economic cooperation and promoting sustainable development, peace, security, democracy, prosperity, and solidarity.

Dr Bawumia said this on Monday in his opening remarks at the opening of the 2024 Ghana-EU Partnership Dialogue Meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra.

The Annual Dialogue was held within the framework of the cooperation between Ghana and the EU, based on the Lome Convention.

The Accra Meeting was co-chaired by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Mr Irchad Razaaly, the EU Ambassador to Ghana.

Vice President Dr Bawumia said with a history of collaboration dating back to the signing of the first financial protocol, the Lome 1 Convention, between the EU and the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) members in 1975, the framework had provided a comprehensive, balanced and deep political dialogue and enhanced cooperation guided by the fundamental principles of ownership and joint responsibility, respect for human rights, good governance, democratic principles and the rule of law.

He said they were convening when the world was facing unprecedented challenges.

“From the ongoing threats in the Sahel region, to the myriads of global issues that demand our attention, we find ourselves navigating through an era of considerable adversity,” Vice President Dr Bawumia stated.

“Thankfully, we have the steadfast support and solidarity demonstrated by the European Union towards Ghana and the wider region, which is indeed, commendable.”

He said building upon the remarkable achievements of last year’s session, the 2024 Dialogue marked yet another important milestone in the enduring partnership between Ghana and the EU, and presented not only an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations but also a platform for addressing pressing challenges and advancing shared objectives.

At the heart of the Dialogue lies four thematic areas: Socio-Economic partnership; Peace and Security; Governance and human rights; and green growth, technology, and sustainability.

The Vice President said these broad areas reflected the diverse range of priorities and interests shared between Ghana and the EU, guiding discussions towards generating innovative solutions and concrete actions that contributed to the collective well-being and prosperity of both parties and beyond.

“Our agenda is comprehensive, and I am confident that our discussions will be both productive and enlightening, yielding tangible outcomes that will further deepen and enrich the ties between Ghana and the European Union,” he said.

“It is incumbent on us to reflect on the progress achieved since our last meeting and to chart a course for the future, and I look forward to fruitful deliberations for our mutual benefit.”

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, underscored that Ghana valued her relations with the EU.

“Over the years, our relations have transcended into partnerships, reflective of the ever evolving and increasing interdependence between Ghana and the EU as well as its individual member countries,” she stated.

“It is therefore important that we continue to engage, to tackle the various challenges that affect our world, some of which include peace and security issues, the migration crisis, climate change, just to mention a few.”

She said the Accra Dialogue provided another opportunity to set the tone for their collective efforts at resolving pending issues towards strengthening Ghana’s relations with the EU, which was their largest multilateral development and trade partner.

Mr Irchad Razaaly, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, said the Ghana-EU partnership was as strong as ever, even amidst today’s testing times, both for Europe and Ghana.

He said this was illustrated by the continued support for Ghana’s macro-economic stability, and the country’s ability to manage the ongoing economic and financial crisis.

