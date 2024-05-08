Bawumia is respectful, intelligent, naturally humble – Dormaahene

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party for the December 2024 polls, continues phase 2 of his campaign tour of the Bono Region.
The campaign tour has seen the Vice President busing his entourage and campaign team, which has been praised by many.
Throughout his campaign tour, he has carved a niche of meeting with religious leaders in the region he visits to seek their prayers, guidance, and advice before beginning the tour. He also met with the Bono Regional House of Chiefs to seek their advice and sell his campaign message to them.
In his meeting with the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, the chiefs and the people warmly welcomed him.
Dr. Bawumia explained his visions and policies he has for Ghanaians when he gets the nod to become the president of the country. He affirmed and explained his flat rate tax policy and how he intends to make businesses successful and flourish
Addressing the people, Dormaahene, Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, who is the president of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, thanked the Vice President and couldn’t hide his admiration for him. “Dr Bawumia, you're respectful, intelligent, and more striking is the fact that your utterances are devoid of insults and are decent”, he remarked.
He further pleaded with Dr Bawumia, to expedite uncompleted projects in the region and fulfill promises made to them that made the budget for this year.
Dr Bawumia thanked the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, sought their support for him come the December polls, and assured them of his commitment towards the development of this country.
