Bawumia’s ‘Ghana beyond cocoa and gold’ policy will stabilise cedi – Ahiagbah

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for election 2024, has unveiled his vision to propel Ghana's economy beyond its reliance on cocoa and gold.
Promising a transformative agenda, Dr Bawumia aims to diversify the country's economic base to foster sustainable growth and development.
This pledge forms a central component of his campaign ahead of the December 7, 2024 general elections, urging Ghanaians to support his candidacy.
Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications of the NPP, affirmed Dr Bawumia's commitment to this ambitious agenda.
He described it as an extension of the One District, One Factory (1D1F) industrialization policy, aimed at broadening and strengthening Ghana's economic capabilities.
Mr Ahiagbah highlighted the potential benefits, emphasising job creation for the youth and stability for the Ghanaian cedi through increased export revenues.
In a statement on his social media platform, Ahiagbah emphasised the significance of Dr Bawumia's proposal for "Ghana beyond cocoa and gold."
He underscored the intention to leverage the momentum generated by the ongoing industrialization efforts under the 1D1F initiative.
"It will deliver jobs for the youth and a stable cedi through increased export earnings. What is the NDC's alternative? Please don't tell me it's anything with '24' in it because that one is a vote-seeking gimmick. Forward with Bawumia!"
Latest Stories
-
NHIA CEO demands an end to illegal NHIS fees
7 mins
-
2022 Births and Deaths report: 2099 children have doubtful paternity
14 mins
-
IMF official optimistic about sub-Saharan Africa’s economic recovery
20 mins
-
My ex-husband stole my identity and almost got me arrested
21 mins
-
3i Africa Summit receives support from 3000 global fintech leaders
30 mins
-
Invest in girls, young women to bridge gender gap in ICT – FAWE Ghana
1 hour
-
The last 24 months have been most tortuous for teachers – GNAT
2 hours
-
University of Mines and Technology to establish new technical training centre
2 hours
-
AMMREN Executive Secretary calls for school nutrition clubs to combat malnutrition
3 hours
-
Ferry on River Oti resumes operation
3 hours
-
Boeing 737 skids off runway in Senegal
3 hours
-
Black Queens set for Japan friendly in July
3 hours
-
Kumasi: WASCAL holds sub-regional workshop on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and boosting food security
3 hours
-
Whoever says he won’t hand over power, will be the first to flee from this country – Prof. Joshua Alabi
3 hours
-
WAFU B Nations Cup: Black Starlets beat Niger 2-0 in pre-tournament friendly
3 hours