Bernard Ahiafor commends fathers on Father’s Day

Bernard Ahiafor, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Akatsi South, has extended heartfelt appreciation to fathers across the nation on Father’s Day.

Mr Ahiafor underscored the indispensable role of fathers in nurturing families and contributing to national development.

In a message released on Sunday, Mr emphasised that the strength, dedication, and care of fathers remain vital pillars in shaping the future of Ghanaian society.

“Today, we honor the men whose strength, dedication, and care help shape the future of their families and make a lasting impact on society.”

Mr Ahiafor’s statement reflected Parliament’s recognition of the sacrifices and leadership of men who served as anchors of their households and communities.

Father’s Day, observed globally, provided an opportunity to celebrate the sacrifices and guidance of men who serve as pillars of their families.

Mr Ahiafor further urged fathers to continue serving as role models for their children, stressing that their guidance and discipline remained essential in building responsible citizens.

He noted that the values instilled by fathers help strengthen the moral fabric of society.

He also called on communities to support fathers in their responsibilities, pointing out that collective encouragement and recognition of their efforts would inspire them to contribute even more to family life and national progress.

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