Fathers urged to raise children in Godly ways for national development

Reverend Vincent Dakpo, Kadjebi District Chairman of the Local Council of Churches, has called on fathers across the country to train and nurture their children in the fear of God to ensure responsible upbringing and national development.

He said fatherhood was not only a privilege but also a divine responsibility that required commitment, discipline, love and exemplary leadership.

Rev Dakpo made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) ahead of Father’s Day, which will be observed on Sunday, June 21.

He said fathers played a pivotal role in shaping the character, attitudes and future of their children, stressing that children who were brought up with Godly values were more likely to become responsible and productive citizens.

“The moral and spiritual foundation parents, especially fathers, lay in the lives of their children determines the kind of society we build. If fathers fulfil their responsibilities well, families, communities and the nation will benefit,” he said.

Rev Dakpo, who is also the Kadjebi District Pastor of the Deeper Life Bible Church, urged fathers to spend quality time with their children, provide sound moral guidance and lead by example in honesty, humility, integrity and hard work.

He noted that while providing the material needs of the family was important, fathers should also prioritise the emotional, spiritual and educational development of their children.

The District Chairman encouraged fathers to cultivate a culture of prayer and regular family devotion to strengthen family bonds and instil Christian values in their children.

He expressed concern about the increasing cases of indiscipline, substance abuse and other social vices among some young people, attributing some of the challenges to poor parental guidance and the absence of fathers in the upbringing of their children.

Rev Dakpo appealed to fathers to remain committed to their families despite prevailing economic challenges and to work together with mothers in providing a secure and nurturing environment for their children.

He also urged the youth to respect and appreciate the sacrifices made by their fathers and parents and to uphold values that promote peace, unity and national progress.

Rev Dakpo wished all fathers a happy Father’s Day and encouraged them to continue serving as role models in their homes and communities.

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