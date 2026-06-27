Bolga Technical University: Council terminates Vice-Chancellor’s appointment and demotes two key officers 

Professor Samuel Erasmus Alnaa’s appointment as the Vice-Chancellor of the Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU) has been terminated by the Governing Council, Graphic Online has gathered.

This decision by the Council took effect on June 11, 2026, but Prof Alnaa has initiated a court action challenging the decision of the council.

Also affected by the Governing Council’s latest decision, which is in relation to procurement issues, are two key directors of the university who have been demoted in rank and suspended for three months each.

They are Samuel Aduko, Director of Procurement, and Tom Mboya Asigri, the Director of Works and Physical Development.

A fourth person, Solomon Awariya, Acting Director of Finance of BTU, has been issued a warning letter.

The move has created an uneasy calm on campus, considering the issues started in December 2025 when Prof Samuel Erasmus Alnaa was first asked to proceed on a one-year leave, which was later turned into suspension to pave the way for a Special Investigation Committee to look into the said procurement issues.

In December 2025, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) intervened and stayed action on decisions of the Governing Council of the Bolgatanga Technical University that sought to direct the Vice Chancellor, Professor Samuel Erasmus Alnaa, to proceed on a one-year leave from December 19, 2025, to December 18, 2026.

The Council in a circular at the time, said the one-year leave directive was “in line with standard governance practice in tertiary institutions and guided by the need to create a calm atmosphere for reflection, reconciliation, and institutional healing.

But responding, GTEC in December 2025 also indicated that directing the Vice Chancellor to proceed on a one-year leave based on some petitions received was “unprecedented and potentially problematic, as that can create unforeseen negative consequences.

Related article: GTEC directs Bolga Technical University Council to stay decision directing Vice Chancellor to proceed on one-year leave

"Rift between the two"

Sources within the university community have given hints to Graphic Online, suggesting that the actions, spearheaded by the Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr Bishop Akolgo Amigya-Bia, date back to 2024 following a perceived "rift" between Prof Alnaa and Dr Amigya-Bia.

Graphic Online understands that the issues have since been escalated to the Office of the Speaker of Parliament and the Minister of Education for an intervention and amicable resolution, which is being handled at that level. Aside that, Prof Alnaa's move towards the court is also pending.

Due to those interventions, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has written to the Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD), asking for a stay of execution on the termination of the appointment and reduction in rank of the two others in relation to payroll issues of the affected persons until the matter is fully resolved.

BTU suspended from Vice-Chancellors of Technical Universities of Ghana activities

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellors of Technical Universities of Ghana (VCTU-G), after several unsuccessful attempts to engage the Governing Council of BTU for an amicable solution of the matter, have since Friday, June 26, 2026 suspended BTU from all VCTU-G activities until what they say was a fully resolved matter, with the objective of restoring peace and progress at the university while safeguarding the integrity and cohesion of the technical university system in Ghana.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the BTU Governing Council, dated June 26, 2026, a copy of which has been seen by Graphic Online and signed by Prof Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah as Chairman, the Vice-Chancellors of Technical Universities of Ghana (VCTU-G), said it reviewed the recent developments at Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU) at its meeting held on June 15, 2026.

It said it looked particularly at the processes leading to the suspension, investigation, and eventual termination of the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of BTU, Prof. Samuel Erasmus Alnaa, as well as the subsequent demotion of two other key officers and the issuance of a warning letter to another officer of the University by the BTU Governing Council.

"However, having examined the circumstances surrounding the BTU impasse, VCTU-G is constrained to express its grave disquiet regarding the ongoing crisis at the University. In the course of these developments, the VCTU-G has encountered significant constraints in its attempts to bring together the feuding parties for an amicable resolution, including unsuccessful efforts to secure an audience with the leadership of the Governing Council for deliberations. These difficulties have limited the Association's ability to offer its good offices in the spirit of collegial engagement expected within the tertiary education governance space," the letter said.

The VCTU-G is equally concerned about the BTU Council's blatant disregard of several directives issued by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), the regulator of tertiary education institutions in the country, aimed at resolving the stalemate at the University, it added.

It said under the prevailing circumstances at the BTU, the VCTU-G has noted that the measures adopted in this matter represent an unprecedented exercise of Council authority in a manner that threatens established principles of university governance.

It said the action of the BTU Council is in sharp contrast with the recent directive by His Excellency the President of the Republic directing Boards and Board Chairpersons to confine themselves strictly to policy direction and oversight responsibilities, rather than becoming directly involved in the day-to-day management of public institutions.

It said in light of the foregoing concerns, the VCTU-G hereby suspends Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU) from all VCTU-G activities until the matter is fully resolved, with the objective of restoring peace and progress at the University while safeguarding the integrity and cohesion of the technical university system in Ghana.

"This decision has not been taken lightly. It is the expectation of the VCTU-G that this period will provide an opportunity for reflection, engagement, and the restoration of confidence in the governance processes at the BTU. The VCTU-G remains committed to constructive engagement in the interest of preserving the integrity, dignity, and autonomy of the technical university landscape in Ghana.

Please accept the assurances of our highest consideration," it concluded.

BTU's council's reason for termination

As Vice-Chancellor, Prof Samuel Erasmus Alnaa was the centre of affairs at the University, and among his many functions, was the academic and administrative head and the chief disciplinary officer.

However, information gathered by Graphic Online indicates that the Governing Council decided to terminate his appointment on the grounds of “good cause.”

And that “good cause” is in relation to alleged breaches of the Public Procurement Act and the Public Financial Management Act, arising from what the Governing Council said was Prof Samuel Erasmus Alnaa’s conduct in the execution of a GH¢27,967,992 GETFund-financed procurement contract awarded to M-Business Services Limited in April 2024, and the said unauthorised disposal of 866 items of the university furniture.

Special Investigation Committee

After a Special Investigation Committee’s work and the submission of the report, the Governing Council at an Emergency Meeting on June 9, 2026, formally tabled, examined, debated, and adopted the report after extensive consideration, Graphic Online understands.

Multiple sources have told Graphic Online that the Governing Council after the meeting on June 9, 2026, in its letter of termination of appointment dated June 11, 2026 stated that it has concluded that Prof Alnaa awarded a contract of GH¢27,967,992 to M-Business Services Limited without the approval of the Central Tender Review Board, in breach of Sections 20(1)(a) and (2)(a)(b) of the Public Procurement Act despite the contract sum significantly exceeding the thresholds of both the Head of Entity and the Entity Tender Committee.

Graphic Online understands that the Governing Council also said it concluded that Prof Alnaa made “deliberate and false representations to the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) in his letter of April 2024, falsely claiming that M-Business Services Limited had prior supply dealings with BTU, in order to procure fraudulent approval for single source procurement, in contravention of Section 92.

The letter of termination of appointment dated June 11, 2026, a copy of which has been seen by Graphic Online and signed by the Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr Bishop Akolgo Amigya-Bia, informing Prof Alnaa about the termination of his appointment listed a number of breaches he is said to have engaged in.

Among other documents related to the matter, which Graphic Online has seen, the Council's letter indicated that it had concluded that Prof Alnaa "awarded the contract on the verbal instruction of an unidentified caller claiming to be from GETFund, without verifying the identity or authority of that, in a reckless and negligent manner inconistent with his duties as Head of Entity."

Again, it said "the items procured were said to have been obtained at prices more than seven times open market rates, resulting in an estimated financial loss to the university and the state of Ghana in excess of GH¢19,577,594.40."

He is also said to have authorised the disposal of 866 items of university furniture without constituting a Board of Survey, in breach of Sections 83-84 of Act 663 (as amended), and without any record of recipients, valuation, or authorisation.

The Council also said he altered the quantity of tables and chairs from 1000 units (as formally requested by the Director of Works and Physical Development) to 2045 units without the requisite consultants, resulting in unnecessary and wasteful expenditure of public funds.

The Council indicated in the termination letter that “the totality of your conduct raises serious and credible concerns of collusion with an unidentified official at GETFund and with M-Business Services Limited, whose beneficial ownership was not established, potentially constituting criminal negligence and causing financial loss to the university and the state of Ghana.”

Per the termination letter, the Governing Council indicated that “NO severance pay, terminal benefits, or emoluments shall be due or payable to you [Alnaa], pending the determination of all disciplinary, surcharge, and criminal proceedings arising from your conduct as set out herein.”

The letter asked him to hand all university property, records, equipment, keys, and any assets under his control or custody to the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof Peter Osei Boamah, “within 48 hours of the receipt of this letter.”

“You shall not access the university premises, offices, or facilities nor correspond on behalf of the university, from the date of this letter,” the determination letter indicated.

Further proceedings

The letter indicated that Prof Alnaa’s conduct has been referred to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) of the Bank of Ghana for a full forensic and anti-money laundering investigation, including tracing of all payments under the contract, establishing the beneficial ownership of M-Business Services Limited, and identifying the GETFund official who instructed him to award the contract.

It said the matter has also been referred to the Auditor-General for formal disallowance and surcharge proceedings under Sections 96 and 97 of the Public Financial Management Act in respect of the GH¢27,967,992.00 or such portion as represents financial loss caused by his actions.

A formal report on the findings of the Special Investigation Committee has also been submitted to the Minister of Education, it said.

The Council gave Prof Alnaa 14 Days if he wished to make any representations regarding the termination of his appointment and indicated that such representations do not in any way affect the decision to terminate his appointment with immediate effect, it added.

Background

It said the Governing Council on February 13, 2026 constituted the Special Investigation Committee pursuant to Section 12 (1 & 2) of the Technical Universities Act, 2026 (Act 922) as amended and the BTU Statutes.

It said the committee was to investigate alleged breaches of the Public Procurement Act and Public Financial Management Act, arising from Prof Alnaa’s conduct in the execution of the GH¢27,967,992 GETFund-financed procurement contract awarded to M-Business Services Limited in April 2024, and the unauthorised disposal of 866 items of university furniture.

Who is Prof Samuel Erasmus Alnaa

Prof. Samuel Erasmus Alnaa (PhD Economics, 2012; MSc. Economics, 2005; BA Economics, 2000).

Prior to the new role, he was an Associate Professor in Economics and a scholar with an extensive background and wide experience in Economics and Finance through training and work, both in the formal and non-formal sectors.

He is also a scholar in Management Development and Productivity in the areas of Resource Development and Public Relations, Rehabilitation Development Skills, and Project Management.

Before attaining the position as Vice Chancellor, he was the Head of Department, Department of Accountancy (August 2013 – January 2014), the Vice Rector (November 2013 – September 2018), and the Ag. Dean of Students (May 2014 – September 2014), the Ag. Rector (November – December 2015), the Ag. Rector (September, 2017 – April, 2018), and the Rector (May 2018 to May, 2020).

He has taught and supervised students’ project work in Economics, Business Finance, Business Mathematics, Quantitative Methods, and Public Administration, with research interests in Poverty, Finance, Microfinance, Household Economics, Food Security, and Waste Management.

Born May 17, 1970, Prof. Samuel E. Alnaa is self-motivated, adaptable, and has an eye for detail with a practical approach to problem solving and a drive to see things through to completion.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.