Nortsu-Kotoe demands dissolution of Bolgatanga Technical University Governing Council

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chairman of Parliament’s Education Committee, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, has called on President John Mahama to dissolve the Governing Council of Bolgatanga Technical University and appoint a new one following the suspension of the university’s Vice-Chancellor and other staff.
His call comes after the Governing Council Chairman suspended the Vice-Chancellor over alleged corruption and also moved to suspend some lecturers and the university’s procurement officer.
Mr Nortsu-Kotoe, who is also the Member of Parliament for Akatsi North, said the actions taken by the Governing Council were inconsistent with the laws and statutes governing technical universities in Ghana.
Speaking to journalists, he accused the Council Chairman of acting outside his mandate and taking over the day-to-day administration of the university.
“The council chair had written to the vice chancellor dismissing him from office, and I think, or I feel strongly, that that is against the rules and the statutes of the technical universities,” he said.
He also questioned the decision to suspend other officers of the university, including lecturers and the procurement officer.
“Then again, he has gone ahead, that is the council chair, to suspend some officers of the university, including lecturers and a procurement officer. So that is against the rules regarding the running of activities in the technical universities,” he stated.
According to the Education Committee Chairman, the conduct of the Council Chairman suggests that he has assumed direct control of the university’s administration, a move he believes is improper.
“So what I observed is that the council chair has taken over the day-to-day administration of the university,” he said.
For that reason, Mr Nortsu-Kotoe said President Mahama should intervene by dissolving the current Governing Council and appointing a new one.
“So my position is that the President of the Republic, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, should dissolve the Governing Council of the Bolgatanga Technical University and appoint a new council,” he said.
He also called on the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to immediately restore the suspended Vice-Chancellor to office.
“And also GTEC must restore the current vice chancellor back to office,” he added.
Mr Nortsu-Kotoe further urged GTEC to investigate the corruption allegations that have been cited in the matter and refer them to the appropriate anti-corruption institutions for further action.
“And then again, GTEC should also take up the matter and report to the corruption-related organisations for investigation and report so that the truth of the matter is established,” he said.
He suggested that there may be vested interests influencing developments at the university and warned that academic freedom was under threat.
“For now, we think there are special or vested interests in that university and academic freedom is really suffering on the campus,” he stated.
The Akatsi North MP said urgent action was needed to restore order and ensure proper administration at the institution.
“So there’s a need for drastic measures to be taken to make sure that proper things are done as far as administration and management of Bolgatanga Technical University is concerned,” he said.
Latest Stories
-
No pay, no drains: How Mahama’s inflation obsession cut spending and stalled Accra’s mega flood project
29 seconds
-
Ronaldo or Modric: Whose World Cup journey ends in Toronto?
8 minutes
-
Ramifications of the IPO market surge in Africa
23 minutes
-
Ghana Exim Bank’s UN Global Compact membership to boost global credibility and sustainable financing – CEO
30 minutes
-
UN Global Compact urges Ghanaian firms to accelerate sustainability drive as Exim Bank joins initiative
30 minutes
-
High Court orders Abu Trica extradition to US over alleged $8m romance fraud
37 minutes
-
Zanetor advocates stronger security collaboration to improve prosecution of terrorism-related offences
48 minutes
-
Nortsu-Kotoe demands dissolution of Bolgatanga Technical University Governing Council
51 minutes
-
Canadian boy, 11, dies of rabies after waking to bat on his face
53 minutes
-
New Cashew Council Ghana Board inaugurated to boost sector growth
53 minutes
-
Ghana Exim Bank joins UN Global Compact to deepen commitment to sustainable finance and responsible business
55 minutes
-
Residents of Alajo fear cholera outbreak over piles of refuse after floods
55 minutes
-
Why Ghana should embrace modern multi-storey apartment buildings to reduce flood risk
1 hour
-
Observe high hygiene standards after floods to prevent disease outbreaks – Public health expert
1 hour
-
‘She’s a real Scorpio’: Gen Z’s love for astrology is showing up in their jewelry
1 hour