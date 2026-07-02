Nortsu-Kotoe demands dissolution of Bolgatanga Technical University Governing Council

Chairman of Parliament’s Education Committee, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe

The Chairman of Parliament’s Education Committee, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, has called on President John Mahama to dissolve the Governing Council of Bolgatanga Technical University and appoint a new one following the suspension of the university’s Vice-Chancellor and other staff.

His call comes after the Governing Council Chairman suspended the Vice-Chancellor over alleged corruption and also moved to suspend some lecturers and the university’s procurement officer.

Mr Nortsu-Kotoe, who is also the Member of Parliament for Akatsi North, said the actions taken by the Governing Council were inconsistent with the laws and statutes governing technical universities in Ghana.

Speaking to journalists, he accused the Council Chairman of acting outside his mandate and taking over the day-to-day administration of the university.

“The council chair had written to the vice chancellor dismissing him from office, and I think, or I feel strongly, that that is against the rules and the statutes of the technical universities,” he said.

He also questioned the decision to suspend other officers of the university, including lecturers and the procurement officer.

“Then again, he has gone ahead, that is the council chair, to suspend some officers of the university, including lecturers and a procurement officer. So that is against the rules regarding the running of activities in the technical universities,” he stated.

According to the Education Committee Chairman, the conduct of the Council Chairman suggests that he has assumed direct control of the university’s administration, a move he believes is improper.

“So what I observed is that the council chair has taken over the day-to-day administration of the university,” he said.

For that reason, Mr Nortsu-Kotoe said President Mahama should intervene by dissolving the current Governing Council and appointing a new one.

“So my position is that the President of the Republic, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, should dissolve the Governing Council of the Bolgatanga Technical University and appoint a new council,” he said.

He also called on the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to immediately restore the suspended Vice-Chancellor to office.

“And also GTEC must restore the current vice chancellor back to office,” he added.

Mr Nortsu-Kotoe further urged GTEC to investigate the corruption allegations that have been cited in the matter and refer them to the appropriate anti-corruption institutions for further action.

“And then again, GTEC should also take up the matter and report to the corruption-related organisations for investigation and report so that the truth of the matter is established,” he said.

He suggested that there may be vested interests influencing developments at the university and warned that academic freedom was under threat.

“For now, we think there are special or vested interests in that university and academic freedom is really suffering on the campus,” he stated.

The Akatsi North MP said urgent action was needed to restore order and ensure proper administration at the institution.

“So there’s a need for drastic measures to be taken to make sure that proper things are done as far as administration and management of Bolgatanga Technical University is concerned,” he said.

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