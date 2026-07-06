Bosomtwe DCE moves to declare district security zone over illegal mining destruction

The Bosomtwe District Assembly in the Ashanti Region is moving to declare the entire district a security zone in a bid to clamp down on illegal mining activities and protect environmentally sensitive areas, including Lake Bosomtwe.

District Chief Executive, Abdulai Hamid, says the decision forms part of urgent measures to halt further environmental destruction and reclaim degraded lands within the enclave.

Speaking during a site visit with security agencies, NADMO officials, and representatives of the Regional Security Council, the DCE described the extent of damage caused by illegal mining as alarming.

He said authorities are working to restrict all mining activities in the area and have begun processes to engage the Minerals Commission to block the issuance of prospecting and mining licences within the district.

“We want to declare this entire area a security zone to ward off not just what has happened today, but what could be seen tomorrow that probably might not come to our attention,” he said.

According to him, the Assembly will formally communicate with relevant state institutions to ensure the enclave is protected from further mining activities, whether legal or illegal.

He added that the intervention is necessary to safeguard biodiversity and prevent further degradation of the district’s ecological assets.

Mr. Hamid also raised concerns about inadequate security personnel and logistics to effectively monitor the area, noting that the district currently has about 44 personnel responsible for a population of more than 170,000 people, with only one operational vehicle.

He said the Assembly will seek support from National Security and other state agencies to strengthen enforcement and surveillance in the area.

“We are going to leave this entire enclave under the care of national security. We will support them logistically so they can protect this enclave for us,” he said.

On enforcement, the DCE disclosed that preliminary investigations have identified a suspect linked to the illegal mining activities, adding that security personnel are currently on a manhunt.

“The man is currently under… we are looking for him. This disaster that has happened here, he needs to pay for it and be brought to book,” he stated.

He further indicated that immediate reclamation works have begun, including covering open pits, with technical experts and the Forestry Commission expected to guide long-term restoration, including tree planting to rehabilitate the land.

Authorities say the broader intervention is aimed at restoring degraded areas and protecting Lake Bosomtwe and surrounding ecosystems from further destruction.

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