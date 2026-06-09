Breman Odwira 2026 launched with call for youth unity and development

The Breman Traditional Council and the Afahye Planning Committee have officially launched the 2026 Breman Odwira Festival with a strong call on the youth and people of Breman to unite and contribute towards the development of the area.

The launch, held on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at the Omanhene’s Palace in Breman Asikuma, was under the theme, “Building a Legacy Through Youth and Heritage.”

The event brought together traditional rulers, political leaders, opinion leaders, youth groups, professionals and residents from across the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District.

Addressing the gathering, the Omanhene of the Breman Traditional Area and President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefuo Amoakwa Boadu VIII, underscored the importance of unity, cultural preservation and youth empowerment in the development of Bremanman.

According to him, the future of Breman depends on the willingness of its people, especially the youth, to embrace their heritage while actively participating in efforts aimed at improving the community.

He called on all natives of Breman, both at home and abroad, to come together and support development initiatives that will leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

Odeefuo further stressed that the Odwira Festival is not only a cultural celebration but also an opportunity to mobilise the people towards a common development agenda for the traditional area and the district as a whole.

The Chairperson for the launch and Member of Parliament for Asikuma Odoben Brakwa, Hon. Alhaji Kobina Ghansah, commended the Traditional Council for choosing a theme that places emphasis on the youth.

He noted that the younger generation remains the driving force behind every successful society and urged them to take advantage of opportunities available to contribute positively to national and community development.

Hon. Ghansah also pledged his continued support for initiatives that promote youth empowerment, education and community progress within the district.

The colourful ceremony featured traditional performances, cultural displays and goodwill messages from dignitaries who attended the event.

The annual Breman Odwira Festival is one of the major cultural events in the Central Region and serves as a platform to celebrate the rich history, traditions and achievements of the Breman people while promoting development and unity.

The official launch sets the stage for activities leading to the celebration of the 2026 Breman Odwira Festival later this year.

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