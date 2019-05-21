Asky Airlines makes most of technology to deliver enhanced services

Asky Airlines makes most of technology to deliver enhanced services
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | Sheila Tamakloe |Joy Business
Date: 21-05-2019 Time: 08:05:01:pm
Asky Airlines is making most of technology with the launch of its app to make enhance service delivery to the flying public.

The application which can be found on the Google play store or Apple’s Appstore allows customers to consult all the options offered by Asky, whether for booking reservations, purchasing tickets, checking flight status, contacting customer service, or checking their status with the “Asky Club“ loyalty program.

According to the country manager of the airline, Worlanyo Afadzinu the Asky Application will essentially allow customers to have access to every detail of their travel without the assistance of a travel agent or a visit to the office of the airline.

He said it is to give customers convenience. 

Mr Afadzinu said "we are using technology to provide convenience, fast and tailored services for the.customer.

Another important feature of the application is it allows for feedback from customers.

Asky, The Pan-African Airline, was created by regional institutions including the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), West African Development Bank (BOAD) and ECOBANK Group.

Asky is a commercial company under private law and managed by experienced African professionals, with Ethiopian Airlines as its strategic partner.


It currently operates a fleet of eight New Generation Aircraft, one Boeing 737-800, five Boeing 737-700’s and two Dash Q-400’s.

Asky offers service to 22 cities in 20 countries within Africa.


