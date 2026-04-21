Chiefs back IDU UK Summit as central house of chiefs eyes jobs, investment boost

The President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, His Royal Majesty King Odeefour Amoakwa Buadu VIII, has welcomed a delegation from the International Diaspora Union (IDU) and pledged the support of traditional authorities for the upcoming IDU GAMBIC UK 2026 Summit, describing it as a major opportunity to attract investment, create jobs, and strengthen ties between Ghana and the diaspora.

Speaking during a courtesy call on Monday, April 20, 2026, the Paramount Chief of the Breman Asikuma Traditional Area said chiefs were pleased that the organisation had formally invited the House of Chiefs to the global gathering scheduled for July in the United Kingdom.

“We are happy that today IDU has come to formally invite us to GAMBIC in July,” he stated.

His Royal Majesty King Odeefour Amoakwa Buadu VIII thanked the leadership of IDU for the initiative, noting that chiefs across the country remain committed to improving the well-being of their people and would embrace every genuine opportunity that supports development.

“We thank them for the opportunity because, as chiefs, we are working hard to improve the well-being of our people,” he said.

According to him, the summit would help bridge the gap between Ghanaians in the diaspora and local communities by connecting investors, leaders, and development partners with traditional authorities on the ground.

“This is one of the opportunities through which we are able to bridge the gap between our colleagues in the diaspora and our people here at home,” he added.

The respected chief further observed that many opportunities go unrealized when they are not pursued, stressing that traditional leaders are ready to seize this one.

“Very often, we say we do not have opportunities because we do not seize them. But now that we are looking for the opportunity and the opportunity has come, we will be at GAMBIC 2026,” he declared.

He said the chiefs intend to use the summit to meet investors, promote the region’s opportunities, and attract industries and businesses to Ghana, especially the Central Region and Breman State.

“We will attend the show, meet our colleagues, meet investors, showcase what we have, and encourage them to come to Africa, come to Ghana, the Central Region, and Breman State in particular,” he stated.

His Royal Majesty King Odeefour Amoakwa Buadu VIII emphasised that the ultimate goal is to create employment for the youth and improve living standards for families and communities.

“If they establish industries, factories, and businesses here, our youth will get jobs, and it will improve their well-being, their families, and the community in general,” he said.

He commended IDU for what he described as a bold vision and for involving traditional rulers in a process that could bring direct benefits to citizens.

“We are thankful to IDU for the vision, for sharing that vision with us, and for ensuring that traditional rulers are involved,” he said.

The chief expressed confidence that the outcomes of the summit would leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

“I am sure that the benefits will translate to every citizen of the land, so that this time we are able to leave something behind for them to also build on,” he added.

In a related remark, Nana Barima Fi III, Kyidomhene of the Breman Traditional Area, also praised IDU for organising the summit and described the initiative as timely and beneficial to the area.

He said any effort that brings investment into the Breman Traditional Area would be warmly welcomed, particularly projects capable of creating jobs for the youth.

According to him, government alone cannot solve the unemployment challenge facing young people, making private sector participation essential to national development.

He stressed that partnerships with investors and organisations such as IDU would play an important role in creating opportunities for local communities.

Nana Barima Fi III further assured the delegation that the Breman Traditional Area would give IDU the needed support to ensure the success of its vision and programmes.

The IDU delegation was led by Dr. John Adjetey, Global President, and included Rudolph Acolatse, Global Vice President; Dr. Capt. Selina Okyere, Country Director for New York, USA; Richard Jones Gyasi, Trade Commissioner; and Frank Kwaku Eshun, Director of Public Affairs.

The IDU General Assembly Meeting and Business Investors Conference UK 2026, being organised in collaboration with the London College of Creative Media, is expected to bring together diaspora leaders, traditional authorities, policymakers, investors, and development partners to promote trade, innovation, and sustainable development partnerships.

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