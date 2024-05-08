Diplo Rumble: Azumah, EU Ambassador settle for draw in exhibition fight

The much-anticipated show put together by the European Union Office in Ghana, in collaboration with the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) and the Ghana Boxing Authority(GBA), was a charity bout focusing on supporting young, talented boxers in Ghana.
Azumah 66, who was making his return to the ring for the first time in 16 years, gave glimpses of his prime as he smoothly navigated round after round against an impressive Razaaly.
The Ambassador to Ghana. Mr Razaaly combined good footwork and moderate speed to throw some body shots while the legend swerved and moved around the ring.
The crowd was thrown into spontaneous cheers anytime Azumah shuffled his feet and followed with head movement to slip out of the punches being thrown.
The big bout is underway!— #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) May 4, 2024
Irchad Razaaly vs Azumah Nelson #JoySports pic.twitter.com/KrbTnozoMi
During the second round, both Azumah and Razaaly did quite some amount of movement with the Ghanaian legend moving in to throw a chain of continuous light body shots midway through.
The third saw both competitors stalk each other around the ring, landing a handful of shots.
Azumah thanked the EU Ambassador and admonished the youth to be disciplined and focused.
"You also have to be humble and choose your friends wisely otherwise they will choose you.," he said.
In a post-fight interview, Razaaly expressed his outfit's desire to embrace and support the youth of Ghana.
Two little boxers entertaining the patrons at the Bukom Boxing Arena ahead of the much anticipated #DiploRumble #JoySports pic.twitter.com/yknnbaXaDD— #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) May 4, 2024
"We want to associate with people of Accra from Bukom to the commemoration of Europe Month, which is taking place this month," he mentioned.
On the three-rounder with Azumah, the EU Ambassador said, "It was probably the most difficult experience of my life, but I came prepared, and I hope we gave a good entertaining show."
Freezy Macbones (Seth Gyimah) stopped his tough-talking opponent, Gabriel Adoku, with seven knockdowns in a light heavyweight bout over the weekend at the Bukom Boxing Arena.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/Im3ipLCpul— #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) May 6, 2024
In an undercard, UK-based Ghanaian boxer Freezy MacBones knocked out Gabriel Adoku in round two. A chain of amateur bouts also featured on the bill.
These featured the likes of Kelvin Amartey, Emmanuel Attoh and Theophilus Allotey.
