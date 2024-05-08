https://www.myjoyonline.com/ec-promises-smoother-operation-from-may-8-despite-internet-challenges-on-day-1/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/ec-promises-smoother-operation-from-may-8-despite-internet-challenges-on-day-1/
National | Top Story

EC promises smoother operation from May 8 despite internet challenges on Day 1

Source: Ama Cromwell  
  8 May 2024 1:51am

The Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Serebour Quaicoe, has assured the public of a smoother registration process from Wednesday, May 8.

His assurance comes after some challenges experienced on the first day of the limited voters' registration exercise delayed the process in various parts of the country for several hours.

Addressing concerns on JoyNews’ PM Express, Dr Quaicoe attributed the challenges encountered on the opening day primarily to internet connectivity issues.

He noted that the EC had equipped its personnel with necessary tools such as turbonets and data, but encountered difficulties as some of these devices failed to function properly in the morning.

The Director, however, revealed that by midday, most of the connectivity challenges had been addressed, leading to a significant improvement in the registration process.

Dr. Quaicoe, therefore, expressed confidence that going forward, such issues would be effectively mitigated, ensuring a seamless registration exercise.

“So for now, everything is working smoothly, so going forward from tomorrow, I don’t think they would have that issue.

"Aside from the internet connectivity issue, there were no other issues, so now that the only issue has been resolved, we are going to have a smoother registration exercise tomorrow,” he promised.

The limited voters' registration exercise aims to update the electoral roll ahead of upcoming elections, providing eligible citizens with the opportunity to register and exercise their democratic right to vote.

The exercise is expected to take 21 days in total.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story



DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.



Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Archives

google podcast Google Podcast tune in radio TuneIn  iTunes  Spotify
© 1996-2024 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com