EC promises smoother operation from May 8 despite internet challenges on Day 1

The Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Serebour Quaicoe, has assured the public of a smoother registration process from Wednesday, May 8.
His assurance comes after some challenges experienced on the first day of the limited voters' registration exercise delayed the process in various parts of the country for several hours.
Addressing concerns on JoyNews’ PM Express, Dr Quaicoe attributed the challenges encountered on the opening day primarily to internet connectivity issues.
He noted that the EC had equipped its personnel with necessary tools such as turbonets and data, but encountered difficulties as some of these devices failed to function properly in the morning.
The Director, however, revealed that by midday, most of the connectivity challenges had been addressed, leading to a significant improvement in the registration process.
Dr. Quaicoe, therefore, expressed confidence that going forward, such issues would be effectively mitigated, ensuring a seamless registration exercise.
“So for now, everything is working smoothly, so going forward from tomorrow, I don’t think they would have that issue.
"Aside from the internet connectivity issue, there were no other issues, so now that the only issue has been resolved, we are going to have a smoother registration exercise tomorrow,” he promised.
The limited voters' registration exercise aims to update the electoral roll ahead of upcoming elections, providing eligible citizens with the opportunity to register and exercise their democratic right to vote.
The exercise is expected to take 21 days in total.
