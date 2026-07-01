Enterprise Group CEO projects strong 2026 growth on back of economic recovery

Group Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Group PLC, Daniel Larbi-Tieku

Group Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Group PLC, Daniel Larbi-Tieku, has expressed strong optimism about the Group’s performance in 2026, citing improving macroeconomic conditions, easing inflationary pressures and a broader economic recovery as key drivers of future growth.

Speaking at the company’s 16th Annual General Meeting held at Advantage Place in Accra, on June 30, 2026, Mr. Larbi-Tieku said the outlook for 2026 presents significant opportunities for the Group to deepen market leadership and accelerate execution of its three-year strategic plan.

He noted that Ghana’s economy has shown sustained signs of recovery, supported by declining inflation, improving fiscal discipline and a more stable currency environment, all of which create a more favourable operating landscape for businesses.

“2026 presents a positive outlook anchored on economic recovery and stability. While global uncertainties remain, we are encouraged by the direction of the domestic economy and the opportunities this creates for our business,” he said.

According to him, the Group will continue to focus on its strategic ambition of doubling revenues and profits by 2027, driven by investments in people, customer experience, digital transformation, sustainability and growth.

He added that the insurance sector is also expected to benefit from improved macroeconomic stability, including lower interest rates and improved credit conditions, even though this may moderate investment income returns in the short term.

Mr. Larbi-Tieku further highlighted the Group’s ongoing investments in technology and artificial intelligence as key enablers of growth, noting that digital tools are already improving efficiency, customer service delivery and decision-making across the business.

He said cybersecurity resilience and digital infrastructure upgrades remain central to the Group’s transformation agenda, with continued investment expected in 2026.

The CEO also pointed to regulatory developments in both Ghana and Nigeria as important shaping factors for the business. He said the Group is well positioned to comply with upcoming capital and governance requirements, while working closely with regulators to ensure smooth implementation across its subsidiaries.

Despite global uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions, Mr. Larbi-Tieku said Enterprise Group remains confident in its diversified business model and disciplined execution strategy.

“We are focused on strengthening our core operations, deepening customer relationships and building a future-ready organisation that can compete effectively in a rapidly changing environment,” he said.

Enterprise Group PLC, one of Ghana’s leading financial services groups with operations in insurance, pensions and health insurance, says it remains committed to delivering sustainable value to shareholders, customers and partners in 2026 and beyond.

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