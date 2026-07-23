EU clears $110bn Paramount and Warner Bros merger, but it remains on hold in US

Audio By Carbonatix
European regulators have cleared Paramount Skydance's $110bn (£85bn) takeover of Warner Bros Discovery – though the mega-merger still faces a legal obstacle in the US.
The European Commission gave its green light after Paramount agreed to end a major film distribution partnership with Universal Pictures in Europe. Paramount will break off the deal within 13 months and cannot launch a similar venture for 10 years.
Watchdogs were concerned that sharing distribution with a rival would give the combined media giant too much control over cinema releases.
However, European approval is only half the battle, as the deal remains on hold in the US.
Although the US Department of Justice said in June it supported the merger, a coalition of 12 US states last week filed a lawsuit to block the deal.
They argue the merger would cause "substantial harm to movie theatres, basic cable distributors, and, ultimately, audiences nationwide".
Days later, US Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín temporarily paused the takeover so those legal claims could be considered.
"The TRO itself is just a short pause and doesn't decide the case, but it signals that the court views the states' theatrical-market theory as serious," said Alon Kapen, a corporate transactional lawyer at Farrell Fritz.
Delays could carry a heavy price tag.
If the deal isn't completed by 30 September, Paramount will have to pay Warner Bros shareholders a "ticking fee" of roughly $7m a day until it closes.
The takeover is also being opposed by the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which warns the deal threatens jobs and wages.
In a statement following the states' legal filing, WGA head Tom Fontana said that the merged company would have "tremendous power to suppress our wages" and "eliminate opportunities for emerging writers".
Meanwhile, UK regulators are weighing up their own intervention over concerns about local news, children's television and streaming competition.
Paramount maintains that the merger will benefit viewers, promising to release at least 30 movies in cinemas every year – double its current output.
Latest Stories
-
Government will take back GHS58 million spent on Black Stars when FIFA pays World Cup appearance fee – Finance Minister
8 minutes
-
Veep joins Sister Cities’ 70th anniversary in Washington, calls for stronger Africa partnerships
13 minutes
-
Why Rogers and Palmer will thrive together in Alonso’s Chelsea
18 minutes
-
Tech titan ordered to pay ex-wife $644m in divorce settlement
18 minutes
-
They became best friends – then discovered they were brother and sister
19 minutes
-
Experts challenge culture of silence among men on mental health
21 minutes
-
How is it a crime if US$279m is allocated to Gold Board? – Sammy Gyamfi questions Abena Osei-Asare
28 minutes
-
UniMAC Debate champions meet Vice-Chancellor ahead of commonwealth debate competition in sydney
33 minutes
-
UK retail sales get surprise boost from hot weather and World Cup
34 minutes
-
Star US Supreme Court lawyer Goldstein to be sentenced for tax crimes
34 minutes
-
Inconvenient Truth: When the Elephants Forget the Grass
40 minutes
-
No rift with Agriculture Ministry over funds release — Ato Forson
43 minutes
-
Culture before internal communication plan: Why Africa needs the ACCRA framework
45 minutes
-
Samsung introduces 2 new products into Ghanaian market
59 minutes
-
Spend to complete abandoned projects – Abena Osei-Asare tells government
1 hour