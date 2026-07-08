Oregon AG to ask court to order Paramount to comply with merger probe

The Oregon attorney general ​will ask a ‌court to order Paramount to comply with investigative ​demands related to ​its bid to acquire ⁠Warner Bros, according ​to documents reviewed by ​Reuters.

Oregon is seeking documents regarding the company's efforts ​to lobby the ​Trump administration for support of ‌the ⁠merger after the U.S. Department of Justice cleared the deal.

Paramount ​intends to ​close ⁠the deal on or immediately ​after July 16, ​the ⁠state said in documents to be filed ⁠in ​court.

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