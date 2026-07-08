Oregon AG to ask court to order Paramount to comply with merger probe

Audio By Carbonatix
The Oregon attorney general will ask a court to order Paramount to comply with investigative demands related to its bid to acquire Warner Bros, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.
Oregon is seeking documents regarding the company's efforts to lobby the Trump administration for support of the merger after the U.S. Department of Justice cleared the deal.
Paramount intends to close the deal on or immediately after July 16, the state said in documents to be filed in court.
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