Fela wouldn’t have been great if he wasn’t from privileged background – Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, a musician and son of the late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has said his father wouldn’t have been great if he hadn’t been from a privileged background.

He claimed that Fela’s background as the son of the famous nationalist and activist Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti gave him certain privileges in the music industry and in society.

He, however, noted that Fela was hardworking and resilient in the face of challenges.

The Grammy-nominated singer explained that in his family, they are trained to work hard and not rely on their background.

Speaking in a recent interview with Ada’s Room, Kuti said, “In life, nothing comes from nothing. Even my father, Fela, cannot be as great as he is if he weren’t Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’s son. If Fela were not born to Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, there would be no Fela. You would never have heard about him.

“So, nothing comes from nothing. But the good thing about my family is that you have to work. There is no shortcuts to it.

“I can be a Nepo baby, but my father is not on stage playing my sax or writing my songs or touring with me. My father’s name would definitely open doors for me, but as soon as you slide in, there is pressure on you to meet the standard he set.

“The fact that you are from a great family, people expect you to have that greatness. Nobody in the professional world wants to be patient with you and watch you grow or invest in you as an artiste. They just assume you have greatness in you, and that puts you under a lot of pressure.”

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