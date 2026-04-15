Africa | Music

Fela makes history as first African to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Source: Daily Post  
  15 April 2026 5:23am
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Legendary Nigerian musician Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has made history as the first African artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Fela will be honoured in the early influence category this year, along with Queen Latifah, rapper MC Lyte, country rocker Gram Parsons, and Cuban singer Celia Cruz.

The honorees were revealed on Monday night in the US, during an airing of American Idol.

Nigerian-born British singer Sade Adu will be honoured in the performance category.

However, Shakira, Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, New Edition, and Pink missed out on the final cut despite being nominated.

Over 1,200 artists, historians and music industry professionals voted to decide the honorees.

The induction ceremony will be held on 14 November at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, Fela also made history as the first African musician to win the Grammy Lifetime Achievement award.

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