FIDIC Africa Infrastructure Conference 2026 opens in Accra

Ing Kwabena Bempong

The 31st FIDIC Africa Infrastructure Conference (FAIC) 2026 is underway in Accra.

The opening ceremony, which is scheduled for Monday, 11th May, 2026 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra, is expected to be attended by delegates from within and outside Africa, with representatives from the International financial institutions like the World Bank, government officials and equipment material suppliers related to the industry.

The Special Guest of honour for the opening ceremony is Seth Emmanuel Terpker, former Minister for Finance. The sector Minister, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, is the keynote speaker.

Ghana Consulting Engineers Association (GCEA), made up of indigenous legally constituted and registered consulting engineering firms licensed to practice in Ghana, was selected to host this year’s FAIC conference from 10th May – 13th May, 2026.

FIDIC is the International Federation of Consulting Engineers. Its members are national associations of consulting engineers. It was founded in 1913, charged with promoting and implementing the consulting engineering industry’s strategic goals on behalf of its Member Associations, and to disseminate and information and resources of interest to its members. FIDIC membership covers over 88 countries of the world.

The Conference is a flagship gathering of professionals and stakeholders across the built environment, providing a platform for collaboration, innovation, and knowledge sharing. Anchored on the theme: "Future Ready Infrastructure: Advancing Africa through innovation and sustainability,” the conference brings together industry leaders to explore practical solutions that support resilient, inclusive, and sustainable infrastructure development across Africa.

The President of Ghana Consulting Engineers Association, (GCEA), Ing Kwabena Bempong explained that, the annual Infrastructure conference of FIDIC presents a platform for all practitioners to brainstorm and provide direction for resilient infrastructure.

He alluded that FIDIC Africa was formed in 1992 to promote consulting engineering in Africa. Among its many activities, FIDIC Africa organizes annual regional conferences for professionals working in the built and natural environment.

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