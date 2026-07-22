Fisheries Ministry details reforms, marine protection and aquaculture plans for 2026

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture has outlined key reforms aimed at transforming Ghana’s fisheries sector through stronger regulation, sustainable resource management and increased investment in the Blue Economy.

At its Mid-Year Media Engagement held on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, under the theme “Resetting Ghana’s Fisheries Sector for Sustainability, Jobs and Blue Economy Growth,” the Ministry highlighted programmes, reforms and achievements since February 2025.

Addressing the media at the engagement held at Cleaver Hotel, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hon. Emelia Arthur, said the initiative was part of government’s commitment to accountability and transparent management of the country’s fisheries resources.

She stressed that Ghana’s fisheries resources belong to the people and must be managed sustainably to benefit both current and future generations.

According to the Minister, key achievements under the sector’s reset agenda include the passage of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, 2025 (Act 1146), the establishment of Ghana’s first Marine Protected Area at Cape Three Points, strengthened measures against illegal fishing and reforms in premix fuel distribution.

She said the reforms are designed to address longstanding challenges affecting the sector, including declining fish stocks, illegal fishing activities and the need for improved livelihoods for fisherfolk.

“Although challenges remain within the sector, the government’s reset agenda is focused on building a productive, resilient and sustainable fisheries sector that creates jobs, supports food security and protects marine resources,” the Ministry stated.

The Minister added that the sector would play a critical role in Ghana’s economic development through the promotion of the Blue Economy, which seeks to harness marine and aquatic resources for sustainable growth.

The engagement also allowed journalists to engage the Minister and seek clarity on developments within the fisheries and aquaculture industry.

The discussions highlighted the role of the media in promoting transparency, accountability and public awareness on issues affecting Ghana’s fisheries resources.

Hon. Emelia Arthur reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to working with fisherfolk, industry players, development partners and the media to ensure the successful implementation of reforms aimed at securing the future of the sector.

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