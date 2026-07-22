Fisheries Ministry details reforms, marine protection and aquaculture plans for 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture has outlined key reforms aimed at transforming Ghana’s fisheries sector through stronger regulation, sustainable resource management and increased investment in the Blue Economy.
At its Mid-Year Media Engagement held on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, under the theme “Resetting Ghana’s Fisheries Sector for Sustainability, Jobs and Blue Economy Growth,” the Ministry highlighted programmes, reforms and achievements since February 2025.
Addressing the media at the engagement held at Cleaver Hotel, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hon. Emelia Arthur, said the initiative was part of government’s commitment to accountability and transparent management of the country’s fisheries resources.
She stressed that Ghana’s fisheries resources belong to the people and must be managed sustainably to benefit both current and future generations.
According to the Minister, key achievements under the sector’s reset agenda include the passage of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, 2025 (Act 1146), the establishment of Ghana’s first Marine Protected Area at Cape Three Points, strengthened measures against illegal fishing and reforms in premix fuel distribution.
She said the reforms are designed to address longstanding challenges affecting the sector, including declining fish stocks, illegal fishing activities and the need for improved livelihoods for fisherfolk.
“Although challenges remain within the sector, the government’s reset agenda is focused on building a productive, resilient and sustainable fisheries sector that creates jobs, supports food security and protects marine resources,” the Ministry stated.
The Minister added that the sector would play a critical role in Ghana’s economic development through the promotion of the Blue Economy, which seeks to harness marine and aquatic resources for sustainable growth.
The engagement also allowed journalists to engage the Minister and seek clarity on developments within the fisheries and aquaculture industry.
The discussions highlighted the role of the media in promoting transparency, accountability and public awareness on issues affecting Ghana’s fisheries resources.
Hon. Emelia Arthur reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to working with fisherfolk, industry players, development partners and the media to ensure the successful implementation of reforms aimed at securing the future of the sector.
Latest Stories
-
Glasgow 2026: Abeku Jackson breaks national record, makes reserves list for semis in 50m backstroke
3 minutes
-
Ejisu Assembly members locked out as no-confidence bid against MCE stalls
9 minutes
-
Ato Forson says Big Push contractors not owed despite spending GH¢6.5bn of GH¢30bn allocation
24 minutes
-
Sammy Gyamfi rebuts Abena Osei-Asare’s claims linking GoldBod to BoG losses
45 minutes
-
Government will take back GHS58 million spent on Black Stars when FIFA pays World Cup appearance fee – Finance Minister
57 minutes
-
Veep joins Sister Cities’ 70th anniversary in Washington, calls for stronger Africa partnerships
1 hour
-
Why Rogers and Palmer will thrive together in Alonso’s Chelsea
1 hour
-
Tech titan ordered to pay ex-wife $644m in divorce settlement
1 hour
-
They became best friends – then discovered they were brother and sister
1 hour
-
Experts challenge culture of silence among men on mental health
1 hour
-
How is it a crime if US$279m is allocated to Gold Board? – Sammy Gyamfi questions Abena Osei-Asare
1 hour
-
UniMAC Debate champions meet Vice-Chancellor ahead of commonwealth debate competition in sydney
1 hour
-
UK retail sales get surprise boost from hot weather and World Cup
1 hour
-
Star US Supreme Court lawyer Goldstein to be sentenced for tax crimes
1 hour
-
Inconvenient Truth: When the Elephants Forget the Grass
1 hour