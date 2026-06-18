FoGA mentors 200 Manya Krobo SHS students in career readiness programme

Friends of Girls Africa (FoGA), a Ghanaian youth-focused non-profit organisation, has held a career and life mentorship programme for about 200 final-year students of Manya Krobo Senior High School in the Eastern Region.

The event, dubbed the FoGA Future Ready Series, was held on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at the school’s Assembly Hall in Odumase-Krobo under the theme “Beyond the Uniform: Preparing for Life After SHS.”

The programme brought together professionals from diverse fields, including entrepreneurship, agribusiness, procurement, development practice, conservation and the creative industries to mentor students on life beyond secondary education.

According to FoGA, the initiative is designed to equip young people with practical knowledge, career guidance and personal development skills needed to navigate the transition after SHS.

Speaking at the event, organisers said the goal was to expose students to multiple career pathways and help them make informed decisions about their future.

FoGA co-founders, Christel Comfort Agbemafle and Godsway Cofie Obro-Boateng — both alumni of Manya Krobo SHS — led the initiative, describing the programme as a “homecoming with purpose.”

Assistant Headmaster II (Academics), Mr Jonas Dorkordi, expressed appreciation to FoGA for launching the programme at the school, and encouraged the organisation to consider establishing a mentorship club on campus to sustain the impact.

A panel discussion formed the core of the engagement, featuring seven professionals who shared personal experiences from SHS through to their current careers. Topics discussed included gap years, financial discipline, higher education, relationships, social media use and the growing influence of artificial intelligence in the world of work.

Among the mentors were professionals from institutions including LOWELEM Veterinary Services, the British High Commission in Accra, Telecel Ghana, and various development and creative sector organisations.

Students also participated in an interactive Q&A session where they explored four main post-SHS pathways: university education, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), entrepreneurship or direct employment, and professional certifications or self-directed learning.

Organisers said the session generated strong engagement, with students actively contributing and seeking clarity on career choices.

FoGA noted that the programme forms part of its broader mission to empower young people, particularly girls and young women, through education, mentorship, health advocacy, and economic empowerment initiatives.

The organisation said the Future Ready Series marks a transition from supporting external programmes to independently delivering its own flagship interventions aimed at youth development.

FoGA added that it plans to expand the initiative to other schools in the coming years as part of efforts to strengthen career readiness among senior high school students across Ghana.

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