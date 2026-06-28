Forty-year-old mentally deranged man butchers his 70-year-old father at Benkasa 

Audio By Carbonatix
The Benkasa community in the Berekum West District of the Bono Region turned into a state of shock and grief, when a 40-year-old mentally impaired man allegedly butchered his 70-year-old biological father.
The heartbreaking incident happened on Friday, June 26, 2026, and the police had since arrested and placed suspect Johnson Kwaku Amankona in custody.
Suspect Amankona allegedly murdered his father, Atta Jacob, when he accompanied him to the farm, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt from residents during a visit to the area.
The body of the deceased had since been deposited at the Berekum Holy Family Hospital for preservation and autopsy.
Mr Kwaku Gyan, a resident, told the GNA that the suspect returned home from the farm without his father, saying that raised suspicion.
He said that before the suspect returned home, some farmers who shared boundaries with the deceased reportedly heard him screaming for help.
They rushed to the scene and discovered a lifeless body lying in a pool of blood, with multiple cutlass wounds.
According to some neighbours, the suspect had been mentally unstable for some time, now showing signs of aggression; however, he had always been accompanying his father to the farm.
A police source who confirmed the incident to the GNA said investigations were ongoing.
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