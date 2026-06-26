FSD Africa, British High Commission, GIIF launch Green PPF

FSD Africa, the British High Commission, and the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) have launched a Green Project Preparation Facility (PPF) - a platform designed to bridge Ghana’s infrastructure financing gap by preparing climate-aligned projects for investment.

The Facility was formally launched yesterday evening in Accra. The PPF, initially capitalised with a commitment of GBP5mn from UK Government, was first announced during President H.E. John Dramani Mahama’s visit to the United Kingdom as part of the UK–Ghana Growth Partnership. The facility will be hosted and managed by FSD Africa, in partnership with GIIF. It is anticipated that the PPF will grow in size, with support from other development partners in due course.

The PPF seeks to build a robust investible pipeline of green infrastructure projects, reduce development risk and time to financial close, and mobilise private capital while strengthening national delivery systems.

Mr. Nana Dwemoh Benneh – Chief Executive Officer, GIIF

Mr. Nana Dwemoh Benneh, Chief Executive Officer of the GIIF, highlighted the significance of the new Facility for Ghana’s broader climate investment agenda. “We are delighted to be part of this important initiative with FSD Africa and sincerely grateful to the FCDO for its support in making this facility possible. The PPF is both timely and strategic. It presents a significant opportunity for GIIF and FSD Africa to collaborate in developing a robust pipeline of bankable, climate-resilient, and investment-ready infrastructure projects. By strengthening project preparation capabilities across both the public and private sectors, the facility has the potential to unlock much-needed climate and infrastructure finance, crowd in private capital, and accelerate Ghana's transition towards a more resilient, low-carbon, and sustainable economy”.

The British Deputy High Commissioner to Ghana Ms. Terri Sarch reaffirmed the UK’s long-standing commitment to supporting Ghana’s economic development, emphasising that climate-resilient infrastructure is central to shared prosperity.: “The UK–Ghana partnership is about turning shared ambitions into real results. Through the Green Project Preparation Facility, we are delighted to be partnering with FSD Africa and the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) to turn strong Ghanaian ideas into investable projects. Further, the PPF will help unlock much needed finance toward climate-resilient infrastructure, improving Ghana’s ability to tackle increasing challenges posed by climate change.” said Ms Sarch.

Ms. Terri Sarch – British Deputy High Commissioner to Ghana

Ghana, in common with many of its West African neighbours and global peers, faces intensifying climate impacts. Shifting rainfall patterns, rising sea levels and increased flood frequency place growing pressures on urban infrastructure, energy systems and rural livelihoods. Around a third of Ghana’s electricity generation relies on hydropower, directly exposed to drought and erratic rainfall, while over 40 per cent of the workforce depends on climate-sensitive agriculture. Ghana’s exposure to these shocks makes investment in climate-resilient infrastructure an immediate development priority.

FSD Africa is a specialist development agency working to make finance work for Africa’s future. Headquartered in Nairobi, they operate across more than thirty African countries through a range of funds, institutions, and projects. The PPF will be hosted and managed by FSD Africa, in partnership with the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF). FSD Africa brings several years of direct in-country engagement, including advisory support to the Ministry of Finance on debt management and domestic capital market development, co-development of the Ghana Green Finance Taxonomy, capacity-building for the National Insurance Commission on ESG frameworks, and ongoing partnership with the GIIF to establish a dedicated Climate Sub-Fund.

Mark Napier, CEO of FSD Africa, welcomed the launch as a pivotal step for Ghana’s climate finance ecosystem: “We are privileged to extend our collaboration with Ghana by hosting the Green Project Preparation Facility. We hope that the PPF will prove instrumental in crowding domestic private capital into a series of important projects that will add value to the economy and boost Ghana’s climate resilience. We look forward to the partnership with GIIF on this highly impactful initiative”.

The PPF is open to both public and private sector project developers working on climate-aligned infrastructure in Ghana. Projects will be assessed on the basis of their climate impact, financial viability and potential to attract investment, and are expected to cover a range of priority sectors, including renewable energy, waste and water management, urban infrastructure, transport, housing and social infrastructure.

An initial pilot cohort of projects is already in active preparation. The full PPF pipeline will be developed through a structured, transparent appraisal process in partnership with the GIIF and other Ghanaian stakeholders. Further details on eligibility criteria, the application process and contacts can be found at http://fsdafrica.org/.

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