Gakpo asks for privacy after loss of unborn son

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Liverpool and Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo has asked for "privacy and space" following the loss of his unborn son.
His partner, model Noa van der Bij, announced the news on Saturday. The couple were expecting a second child together, with the baby due in October.
Van der Bij posted a picture on social media of the pair holding hands under a blanket and wearing knitted hats.
"With broken hearts, we share the devastating news that our baby boy passed away during pregnancy," she wrote.
"Thank you for your love and support. Elijah Raphael Gakpo. Forever loved. Forever our son."
She then posted a photo of a candle and a cross, with the message: "We went to church to light a candle. Afterwards, we walked to the church playground with our son, Samuel.
"There was only one other child there. His name was Elijah. There could not have been a more beautiful sign from God. He reminded us that our little boy is never far away."
In a post of his own, Gakpo, who is on World Cup duty with his country, wrote: "This is an incredibly difficult time for our family.
"We kindly ask for our privacy and space. Thank you for your understanding."
The 27-year-old has started all three of the Netherlands' World Cup group games to help his country progress to the knockout stages, scoring twice against Sweden.
The Netherlands next play Morocco in the last 32 in Mexico on Tuesday (02:00 BST).
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