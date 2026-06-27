Getrude Torkornoo’s claims of unfair trial lacks basis – Twum-Barimah

The Deputy Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Alexander Twum-Barimah, has dismissed claims by suspended former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo that she was subjected to an unfair trial process, insisting that the constitutional procedures governing her suspension were duly followed.

He explained that the Constitution requires that a Chief Justice facing petitions must be served with the relevant documents and allowed to respond before any further steps are taken, adding that this requirement was met in the current case.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, June 27, according to Mr Twum-Barimah, former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo herself has acknowledged that she received the petitions, with her concerns focusing on the timing of the service rather than any denial of the opportunity to respond.

"She was given the opportunity. The argument now is about when she received the documents, not whether she was given the chance to respond," he said.

Mr Twum-Barimah noted that she was granted about 10 days to review and respond to the petitions, adding that her response had already entered the public domain before it was formally submitted to the President.

He also rejected suggestions that the process breached the rules of natural justice, insisting that there is no basis for claims that decisions were taken without hearing her side.

"The question is simple: Was she heard? The answer is yes," he stressed.

Addressing concerns about security checks during the proceedings, he said such measures are standard practice and should not be interpreted as evidence of bias or unfair treatment.

"If you have nothing to hide, why should you object to being searched? Even presidents are subjected to security screening," he added.

Mr Twum-Barimah further dismissed allegations of bias against members of the committee handling the matter, stating that no credible evidence had been provided to support such claims.

"You cannot simply allege bias. If you make such a claim, you must prove it with evidence," he said.

He maintained that many of the legal arguments advanced by the Chief Justice’s team lacked merit, insisting that the constitutional process had been properly observed.

His comments come in the wake of a ruling by the ECOWAS Court of Justice, which dismissed the application filed by Madam Torkornoo.

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