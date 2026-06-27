Removal of Getrude Torkornoo has always been political – Suame MP

Suame Member of Parliament John Darko has described the process leading to the removal proceedings against Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as inherently political, arguing that the case, though framed in legal terms, has always carried a strong political undertone.

Speaking on Newsfile on Saturday, June 27, Mr Darko said the proceedings began as a legal process but, in his view, quickly evolved into something shaped by political considerations and strategic decisions.

According to him, while the issues raised in the case engage constitutional and human rights questions, including rights to fair process and access to justice, the broader context cannot be separated from politics.

“For me, this case, as I said earlier, began as a legal case. But for me, it was always political,” he said.

He further claimed that the trajectory of the case reflected a predetermined political intention, insisting that actors involved were consistent in pursuing an outcome they had long set out to achieve.

“It was a decision… and they stuck to their plan, and they did it according to their plan,” he added.

Mr Darko also noted that although the legal arguments centre on procedural and human rights issues, including rights to information and work, the underlying dynamics point to a politically driven process rather than a purely judicial dispute.

The comments come after the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice dismissed all seven claims filed by former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo against the Republic of Ghana.

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