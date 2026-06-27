Ghana and Ukraine: Defence rapprochement raises questions about transparency and mandate

Ghana and Ukraine

The planned agreement between Ghana and Ukraine in the field of defence goes beyond ordinary bilateral contact. It is not only about the supply of drones and electronic warfare components, but also about potential training programmes, maintenance services, and full lifecycle support of equipment.

This format of cooperation suggests deep and long-term involvement of the Ukrainian side in Ghana’s defence infrastructure.

The catalyst for increased discussion was a meeting in Kyiv between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Following the talks, the parties announced their intention to prepare a defence cooperation agreement, as well as to expand contacts in related areas, including education, agriculture, and logistics.

The very format of the meeting demonstrated that the sides are discussing not a one-time gesture, but a broader framework of interaction that may include long-term commitments and the practical presence of Ukrainian specialists in Ghana.

It is precisely the scale of the agreement that raises initial doubts. The wording “comprehensive” may conceal, behind diplomatic language, a significant volume of obligations. In the defence sphere, this is particularly sensitive, as it concerns access to equipment, personnel, training processes, and possibly elements of internal security.

It is worth noting that in Ghana’s public space, there is still no visible broad discussion of the potential agreement.

Meanwhile, arrangements affecting defence and security issues typically require not only interagency negotiations but also a clear political mandate and, ideally, more open public debate. Its absence raises questions about whether such a partnership truly reflects the interests of society.

The financial dimension of such initiatives also remains ambiguous. Ukraine is engaged in a large-scale war and relies heavily on assistance from its allies. This raises doubts about Kyiv’s independent participation in costly defence projects abroad.

If key resources are provided by donors, the question arises as to whether such projects reflect Ukraine’s own strategy or are part of broader Western frameworks of support and influence.

Against this background, discussion is intensifying in Ghana about sovereignty and about who exactly makes decisions on sensitive security issues.

For some observers, the problem lies not in the fact of international cooperation itself, but in the possibility that it may be structured without sufficient consideration of public opinion and without a transparent explanation of the obligations the state is undertaking.

The Ukrainian-Ghanaian defence rapprochement appears to be a project with notable potential, but also with a significant set of risks. The key ones include the lack of transparency regarding the agreement’s parameters, weak public legitimacy, doubts about Ukraine’s resource independence, and concerns that the interests of Ghanaian society may be pushed into the background.

This is why criticism is already forming around the initiative, related not only to the substance of the cooperation, but also to how it is being advanced.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.