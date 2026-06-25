Ghana Music Awards USA 2026 partners with WatsUp TV to amplify Ghanaian music

WatsUp TV, Africa's leading Pan-African entertainment television network, is proud to announce its official media partnership with the Ghana Music Awards USA 2026, one of the most prestigious events celebrating Ghanaian music and culture on the international stage.

As the Official Media Partner, WatsUp TV will provide comprehensive coverage of the awards ceremony and all related activities taking place in the United States this August. The partnership reinforces WatsUp TV's commitment to promoting Ghanaian and African entertainment across the globe while connecting audiences to the achievements of African creatives in the diaspora.

The Ghana Music Awards USA has become a significant platform for recognizing and celebrating the contributions of Ghanaian musicians, industry stakeholders, and entertainers who continue to elevate Ghanaian music worldwide. Through this partnership, WatsUp TV will deliver exclusive interviews, red carpet moments, behind-the-scenes content, artist interactions, and extensive event highlights to viewers across Africa and beyond.

Speaking on the partnership, Kevin Boateng, Head of Production & A&R at WatsUp TV, expressed his excitement about the collaboration.

"At WatsUp TV, our mission has always been to tell authentic African stories and provide a global platform for our creatives. Partnering with Ghana Music Awards USA is another significant milestone in that journey. We are excited to be the official media partner and look forward to delivering world-class coverage that celebrates the incredible talent, culture, and excellence of Ghanaian music to audiences around the world. This partnership is more than just event coverage—it's about showcasing our industry's global impact and ensuring these moments are experienced by fans everywhere."

The Ghana Music Awards USA 2026 will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at the prestigious Hyatt Regency Princeton Ballroom, located at 102 Carnegie Center Drive, Princeton, New Jersey. The annual event is expected to welcome an impressive gathering of Ghana's biggest music stars, emerging talents, industry executives, producers, media personalities, influencers, corporate partners, and members of the Ghanaian diaspora from across the United States and beyond.

WatsUp TV remains dedicated to delivering premium entertainment content, championing African culture, and creating meaningful partnerships that support the growth of the creative industry.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.