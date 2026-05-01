Ghana Music Awards-USA unveils 2026 nominees in Kumasi

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) has officially unveiled nominees for its 2026 awards, with a vibrant ceremony held at The Octopus, Kumasi City Mall, on Thursday, April 30, 2026.
The event drew artistes, industry stakeholders and music lovers, reflecting the growing influence of Ghanaian music both locally and internationally. This year’s scheme recognises talent across 35 categories, with 24 dedicated to US-based Ghanaian acts and 11 focused on artistes in Ghana. The structure reinforces GMA-USA’s aim of bridging Ghana’s home industry with its diaspora in the United States.
Speaking at the event, organisers stressed the importance of celebrating Ghanaian music on a global stage. Dennis Boafo, also known as Don D, CEO of Ghana Music Awards USA, said:
“We are proud to provide a platform that acknowledges the outstanding achievements of artists both in Ghana and the US. This dual focus strengthens the connection between our communities and showcases the diversity of Ghanaian music to the world.”
The night featured performances from Kumasi-based artistes including Adom Kiki and Xheila, offering a glimpse of the talent set to compete at the main ceremony later this year. The event also created opportunities for networking among artistes, promoters and stakeholders, further encouraging collaboration within the global Ghanaian music community.
As anticipation builds towards the awards night, fans and industry watchers are keen to see which artistes will emerge winners, with GMA-USA continuing to spotlight Ghanaian talent on the world stage.
Below are the nominees:
Ghana Nominees Categories
Artiste of the Year
Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale
Diana Hamilton
Piesie Esther
Black Sherif
Wendy Shay
Sarkodie
Medikal
Kofi Kinaata
Most Popular Song of the Year
Black Sherif – Sacrifice
King Paluta – Foko
Medikal – Shoulder (ft. Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM)
Wendy Shay – Crazy Love (ft. Olivetheboy)
Moliy – Shake It to the Max (Remix) (ft. Shenseea, Skillibeng, Silent Addy)
Kwabena Kwabena – Aso (Remix) (ft. Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata)
Diana Hamilton – Aha Ye (ft. Elder Mireku & Ntokozo Mbambo)
KiDi – Gymnastic (ft. Olivetheboy & Kojo Blak)
Shatta Wale – Street Crown
Piesie Esther – Nyame Ye
New Artiste of the Year
Kojo Blak – Next Door (ft. Sarkodie)
Lalid – The Matter
Gonaboy – Same Timbs
Paul Enana – Baba God
Morgan Nero – Agbozume Naomi
Cojo Rae – Aketesia
Rcee – Agenda
Adom Kiki
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Diana Hamilton
Joe Mettle
Mabel Okyere
Piesie Esther
MOG Music
Kofi Owusu Peprah
Highlife Artiste of the Year
Fameye
Kofi Kinaata
Kuami Eugene
Kwabena Kwabena
Sista Afia
Akwaboah
Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year
Black Sherif
Kweku Smoke
Sarkodie
Amerado
Medikal
AratheJay
Beeztrap KOTM
Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year
Wendy Shay
KiDi
Kojo Blak
King Promise
Olivetheboy
Gyakie
Lasmid
Emerging Artiste of the Year
Yaw Dhope
Bosoma
Bellogod
Bogo Blay
Salome Nketia
Kwadwo Tinz
Supa Sandy
AlorG
Joojo Addison
Kim Maureen
Xheila
Tony Dath
Music Concert of the Year
Shatta Wale – Shattafest (Independence Square)
Stonebwoy – BhimFest (Accra Sports Stadium)
Sarkodie – Rapperholic (Grand Arena & Kumasi Sports Stadium)
Diana Hamilton – Awake Experience (Accra, Kumasi, Sunyani, Maryland)
Joe Mettle – Praise Reloaded (El Wak Sports Stadium)
Kofi Kinaata – Made in Taadi (Takoradi)
Black Sherif – Zaama Disco (Untamed Empire, Accra)
Kwabena Kwabena – Valentine Love Night (Grand Arena, Accra)
Kweku Smoke – Revival Concert (Ghud Park, Accra Mall)
Piesie Esther – Made By Grace (Accra International Conference Centre)
Amaarae – The Black Star Experience: Homecoming Concert
Gospel Song of the Year
Mabel Okyere – So Far, So Good
Piesie Esther – Nyame Ye
Paul Enana – Baba God
Diana Hamilton – Aha Ye (ft. Elder Mireku & Ntokozo Mbambo)
Ewura Abena – Ebefa
USA Nominees Categories
Emerging Act of the Year
PLC44 Xclusive
Peter Life (Maryland)
Koby Trice (Bronx, NY)
Selina Sunshine
Odogwu Aziza
Daniel Shedy
Elizabeth Turkson
Mabel Love
New Artist of the Year
Tokyo Yaw (Baltimore, USA)
Ohemaa Daystar (Connecticut, USA)
Kate and Ruth (Bronx, USA)
Kobby Maxwell
Saucelord
Best Ghana International Act of the Year
Qhophi Delly (UAE, Abu Dhabi)
Silla Sky (Canada)
Lauren Akosia (UK / USA / Ghana)
Samuel Sey (UK)
Minister Ike (Canada)
Male Artiste of the Year
Jay Baba
RevGraceMan Nana Yaw Prempeh
Nana NYC
Qpee Vibez
HTSongz
Daniel Nii Nertey Nettey
Emperor T-Jiga
C Burn
Edmund Eghan
Jamin Beatz
Female Artiste of the Year
Herty Corgie
Royal Mama
Dr. Ama Kutin
Cee Music
Mz Nana
Millicent Yankey
Rosey Music
Afro Pop Song of the Year
Chop Life – Tokyo Yaw
Coolam Beleleh – Waliy AbouNamarr
Fine Fine Lady – Emperor T-Jiga
Come to Africa – Mizter Okyere
Push – Jay Baba
Basaa – Qpee Vibez
Mapim – Koby Maxwell ft BigTim
Feel Am – C Burn
More Than – Dreamz
Saucelord – Fatima
Jamin Beatz – Fa )d) Bom
Dreamz GH – More Than
Best Rapper of the Year
Tokyo Yaw (Baltimore, USA)
FredricIcgh (New Jersey, USA)
Waliy AbouNamarr (New York)
K Rocks (Atlanta, USA)
C Burn (New York)
Most Popular Artiste of the Year
Jay Baba (New York)
Royal Mama (Maryland, USA)
Herty Corgie (Maryland, USA)
HTSongz (New Jersey, USA)
C Burn (New York)
Millicent Yankey
Jamin Beatz
Givfi
Best Afro Pop Artiste
Tokyo Yaw (Baltimore, USA)
Jay Baba (New York)
FredricIcgh (New Jersey, USA)
Qpee Vibez (New York)
Emperor T-Jiga
C Burn (New York)
Saucelord
Jamin Beatz
Dreamz GH
Female Vocalist of the Year
Rosey Music
Mabel Love
Joan Bedie
Dr. Ama Kutin
Cee Music
Millicent Yankey
Herty Corgie
Elizha
Male Vocalist of the Year
RevGraceMan Nana Yaw Prempeh
Muzic Mensah
Daniel Nii Nertey Nettey
James K. Owusu
HTSongz
Saucelord
Brother Ishmael
Best Gospel Song of the Year
Akpe – Daniel Nii Nertey Nettey
Faithfullest Friend – Becky Osei
Rev Edmund Eghan – Too Much Love
Hye Mi Animoyam – Royal Mama
My Father – Rev. Grace Man Nana Yaw Prempeh ft. Ernest Opoku
Wodo (Your Love) – Gifty K ft. Piesie Esther
Grace – Ama Kutin ft Chisha
Nyame Beye – Brother Ishmael
Oguamma (Lamb of God) – Cee Music (Chicago) ft. Ernest Opoku Jr.
Ahoto (Comfort) – Mz Nana ft Obaapa Christy
Overdo – Millicent Yankey ft Scott Evans
Living Testimony – Herty Corgie
Onyame Ye (God is Good) – HTSongz
Rosey Musiq – More
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Royal Mama
Dr. Ama Kutin
Brother Ishmael
RevGraceMan Nana Yaw Prempeh
Cee Music
Mz Nana
Millicent Yankey
HTSongz
Herty Corgie
Rev Edmund Hagan
Highlife Artiste of the Year
FnF Musik
Muzic Mensah
C Burn
King Life
Nee Oseye Ade Leke
Highlife Song of the Year
Lies – King Tozua
Medofo Pa – C Burn
Babalomia – Nee Oseye Ade Leke
Ankwanoma – Muzic Mensah
Makoma – Qwamenewking
Hiplife Artiste of the Year
FnF Musik (New York)
Jay Baba
K Rocks (Atlanta, USA)
C Burn (New York)
Hiplife Song of the Year
Hear Me – FnF Musik
Fire Burn Dem – K Rocks
Sika – C Burn
Producer / Sound Engineer of the Year
Mizter Okyere
Kin Dee
C Burn
Jamin Beatz
Music Video of the Year
Ghana Star – Real Kings (New York, USA)
Dr. Ama Kutin – Grace
Muzic Mensah (USA) – Ankwanoma
Enoch Boateng – I Will Love You
Millicent Yankey – Overdo
Emperor T-Jiga – Fine Fine Lady
Robi Debs – Numson
Herty Corgie – Living Testimony
Becky Osei – Faithful Friend
C Burn
Rosey Muziq – More
Best International Collaboration
Real Kings (feat. Kofi Jamar) – Ghana Star
Wodo (Your Love) – Gifty K ft. Piesie Esther
Grace – Dr. Ama Kutin ft Chisha
I Will Love You – Enoch Boateng ft. Efe Grace
Ahoto (Comfort) – Mz Nana ft Obaapa Christy
Overdo – Millicent Yankey ft Scott Evans
Low Key – Kophy Kay ft Fameye
Kriminal – C Burn ft Zie
Babalomia – Nee Oseye Ade Leke ft Skrewfaze
Best Entertainment MC / DJ
DJ Ponto
Okogyefo Mcpipigee
Wavy Bunch Sound
DJ Tech
DJ V.O.V
Best Music Concert of the Year
Royals Praiz 2025 – Royal Mama
And God Said 2025 – RevGraceMan Nana Yaw Prempeh
The Throne of Worship – Joana Bedie
Glory 2025 (Ghana) – Dr. Ama Kutin
Atmosphere of Love – Cee Music
Overflow 2025 – Herty Corgie
Intelligence 2.0 – C Burn
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