Ghana Music Awards-USA unveils 2026 nominees in Kumasi

The Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) has officially unveiled nominees for its 2026 awards, with a vibrant ceremony held at The Octopus, Kumasi City Mall, on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

The event drew artistes, industry stakeholders and music lovers, reflecting the growing influence of Ghanaian music both locally and internationally. This year’s scheme recognises talent across 35 categories, with 24 dedicated to US-based Ghanaian acts and 11 focused on artistes in Ghana. The structure reinforces GMA-USA’s aim of bridging Ghana’s home industry with its diaspora in the United States.

Speaking at the event, organisers stressed the importance of celebrating Ghanaian music on a global stage. Dennis Boafo, also known as Don D, CEO of Ghana Music Awards USA, said:

“We are proud to provide a platform that acknowledges the outstanding achievements of artists both in Ghana and the US. This dual focus strengthens the connection between our communities and showcases the diversity of Ghanaian music to the world.”

The night featured performances from Kumasi-based artistes including Adom Kiki and Xheila, offering a glimpse of the talent set to compete at the main ceremony later this year. The event also created opportunities for networking among artistes, promoters and stakeholders, further encouraging collaboration within the global Ghanaian music community.

As anticipation builds towards the awards night, fans and industry watchers are keen to see which artistes will emerge winners, with GMA-USA continuing to spotlight Ghanaian talent on the world stage.

Below are the nominees:

Ghana Nominees Categories

Artiste of the Year

Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale

Diana Hamilton

Piesie Esther

Black Sherif

Wendy Shay

Sarkodie

Medikal

Kofi Kinaata

Most Popular Song of the Year

Black Sherif – Sacrifice

King Paluta – Foko

Medikal – Shoulder (ft. Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM)

Wendy Shay – Crazy Love (ft. Olivetheboy)

Moliy – Shake It to the Max (Remix) (ft. Shenseea, Skillibeng, Silent Addy)

Kwabena Kwabena – Aso (Remix) (ft. Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata)

Diana Hamilton – Aha Ye (ft. Elder Mireku & Ntokozo Mbambo)

KiDi – Gymnastic (ft. Olivetheboy & Kojo Blak)

Shatta Wale – Street Crown

Piesie Esther – Nyame Ye

New Artiste of the Year

Kojo Blak – Next Door (ft. Sarkodie)

Lalid – The Matter

Gonaboy – Same Timbs

Paul Enana – Baba God

Morgan Nero – Agbozume Naomi

Cojo Rae – Aketesia

Rcee – Agenda

Adom Kiki

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Diana Hamilton

Joe Mettle

Mabel Okyere

Piesie Esther

MOG Music

Kofi Owusu Peprah

Highlife Artiste of the Year

Fameye

Kofi Kinaata

Kuami Eugene

Kwabena Kwabena

Sista Afia

Akwaboah

Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year

Black Sherif

Kweku Smoke

Sarkodie

Amerado

Medikal

AratheJay

Beeztrap KOTM

Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year

Wendy Shay

KiDi

Kojo Blak

King Promise

Olivetheboy

Gyakie

Lasmid

Emerging Artiste of the Year

Yaw Dhope

Bosoma

Bellogod

Bogo Blay

Salome Nketia

Kwadwo Tinz

Supa Sandy

AlorG

Joojo Addison

Kim Maureen

Xheila

Tony Dath

Music Concert of the Year

Shatta Wale – Shattafest (Independence Square)

Stonebwoy – BhimFest (Accra Sports Stadium)

Sarkodie – Rapperholic (Grand Arena & Kumasi Sports Stadium)

Diana Hamilton – Awake Experience (Accra, Kumasi, Sunyani, Maryland)

Joe Mettle – Praise Reloaded (El Wak Sports Stadium)

Kofi Kinaata – Made in Taadi (Takoradi)

Black Sherif – Zaama Disco (Untamed Empire, Accra)

Kwabena Kwabena – Valentine Love Night (Grand Arena, Accra)

Kweku Smoke – Revival Concert (Ghud Park, Accra Mall)

Piesie Esther – Made By Grace (Accra International Conference Centre)

Amaarae – The Black Star Experience: Homecoming Concert

Gospel Song of the Year

Mabel Okyere – So Far, So Good

Piesie Esther – Nyame Ye

Paul Enana – Baba God

Diana Hamilton – Aha Ye (ft. Elder Mireku & Ntokozo Mbambo)

Ewura Abena – Ebefa

USA Nominees Categories

Emerging Act of the Year

PLC44 Xclusive

Peter Life (Maryland)

Koby Trice (Bronx, NY)

Selina Sunshine

Odogwu Aziza

Daniel Shedy

Elizabeth Turkson

Mabel Love

New Artist of the Year

Tokyo Yaw (Baltimore, USA)

Ohemaa Daystar (Connecticut, USA)

Kate and Ruth (Bronx, USA)

Kobby Maxwell

Saucelord

Best Ghana International Act of the Year

Qhophi Delly (UAE, Abu Dhabi)

Silla Sky (Canada)

Lauren Akosia (UK / USA / Ghana)

Samuel Sey (UK)

Minister Ike (Canada)

Male Artiste of the Year

Jay Baba

RevGraceMan Nana Yaw Prempeh

Nana NYC

Qpee Vibez

HTSongz

Daniel Nii Nertey Nettey

Emperor T-Jiga

C Burn

Edmund Eghan

Jamin Beatz

Female Artiste of the Year

Herty Corgie

Royal Mama

Dr. Ama Kutin

Cee Music

Mz Nana

Millicent Yankey

Rosey Music

Afro Pop Song of the Year

Chop Life – Tokyo Yaw

Coolam Beleleh – Waliy AbouNamarr

Fine Fine Lady – Emperor T-Jiga

Come to Africa – Mizter Okyere

Push – Jay Baba

Basaa – Qpee Vibez

Mapim – Koby Maxwell ft BigTim

Feel Am – C Burn

More Than – Dreamz

Saucelord – Fatima

Jamin Beatz – Fa )d) Bom

Dreamz GH – More Than

Best Rapper of the Year

Tokyo Yaw (Baltimore, USA)

FredricIcgh (New Jersey, USA)

Waliy AbouNamarr (New York)

K Rocks (Atlanta, USA)

C Burn (New York)

Most Popular Artiste of the Year

Jay Baba (New York)

Royal Mama (Maryland, USA)

Herty Corgie (Maryland, USA)

HTSongz (New Jersey, USA)

C Burn (New York)

Millicent Yankey

Jamin Beatz

Givfi

Best Afro Pop Artiste

Tokyo Yaw (Baltimore, USA)

Jay Baba (New York)

FredricIcgh (New Jersey, USA)

Qpee Vibez (New York)

Emperor T-Jiga

C Burn (New York)

Saucelord

Jamin Beatz

Dreamz GH

Female Vocalist of the Year

Rosey Music

Mabel Love

Joan Bedie

Dr. Ama Kutin

Cee Music

Millicent Yankey

Herty Corgie

Elizha

Male Vocalist of the Year

RevGraceMan Nana Yaw Prempeh

Muzic Mensah

Daniel Nii Nertey Nettey

James K. Owusu

HTSongz

Saucelord

Brother Ishmael

Best Gospel Song of the Year

Akpe – Daniel Nii Nertey Nettey

Faithfullest Friend – Becky Osei

Rev Edmund Eghan – Too Much Love

Hye Mi Animoyam – Royal Mama

My Father – Rev. Grace Man Nana Yaw Prempeh ft. Ernest Opoku

Wodo (Your Love) – Gifty K ft. Piesie Esther

Grace – Ama Kutin ft Chisha

Nyame Beye – Brother Ishmael

Oguamma (Lamb of God) – Cee Music (Chicago) ft. Ernest Opoku Jr.

Ahoto (Comfort) – Mz Nana ft Obaapa Christy

Overdo – Millicent Yankey ft Scott Evans

Living Testimony – Herty Corgie

Onyame Ye (God is Good) – HTSongz

Rosey Musiq – More

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Royal Mama

Dr. Ama Kutin

Brother Ishmael

RevGraceMan Nana Yaw Prempeh

Cee Music

Mz Nana

Millicent Yankey

HTSongz

Herty Corgie

Rev Edmund Hagan

Highlife Artiste of the Year

FnF Musik

Muzic Mensah

C Burn

King Life

Nee Oseye Ade Leke

Highlife Song of the Year

Lies – King Tozua

Medofo Pa – C Burn

Babalomia – Nee Oseye Ade Leke

Ankwanoma – Muzic Mensah

Makoma – Qwamenewking

Hiplife Artiste of the Year

FnF Musik (New York)

Jay Baba

K Rocks (Atlanta, USA)

C Burn (New York)

Hiplife Song of the Year

Hear Me – FnF Musik

Fire Burn Dem – K Rocks

Sika – C Burn

Producer / Sound Engineer of the Year

Mizter Okyere

Kin Dee

C Burn

Jamin Beatz

Music Video of the Year

Ghana Star – Real Kings (New York, USA)

Dr. Ama Kutin – Grace

Muzic Mensah (USA) – Ankwanoma

Enoch Boateng – I Will Love You

Millicent Yankey – Overdo

Emperor T-Jiga – Fine Fine Lady

Robi Debs – Numson

Herty Corgie – Living Testimony

Becky Osei – Faithful Friend

C Burn

Rosey Muziq – More

Best International Collaboration

Real Kings (feat. Kofi Jamar) – Ghana Star

Wodo (Your Love) – Gifty K ft. Piesie Esther

Grace – Dr. Ama Kutin ft Chisha

I Will Love You – Enoch Boateng ft. Efe Grace

Ahoto (Comfort) – Mz Nana ft Obaapa Christy

Overdo – Millicent Yankey ft Scott Evans

Low Key – Kophy Kay ft Fameye

Kriminal – C Burn ft Zie

Babalomia – Nee Oseye Ade Leke ft Skrewfaze

Best Entertainment MC / DJ

DJ Ponto

Okogyefo Mcpipigee

Wavy Bunch Sound

DJ Tech

DJ V.O.V

Best Music Concert of the Year

Royals Praiz 2025 – Royal Mama

And God Said 2025 – RevGraceMan Nana Yaw Prempeh

The Throne of Worship – Joana Bedie

Glory 2025 (Ghana) – Dr. Ama Kutin

Atmosphere of Love – Cee Music

Overflow 2025 – Herty Corgie

Intelligence 2.0 – C Burn

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