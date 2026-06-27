Ghana swimmer Ivan Snowden earns historic dual World Aquatics scholarship

Ghanaian swimmer Ivan Christopher Snowden has become the first Ghanaian athlete to be awarded a training and educational scholarship by World Aquatics.

The Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) facilitated the acquisition of the scholarship, which begins in August and will see the 20-year-old train at the World Aquatics Bahrain Centre of Excellence while pursuing a fully funded four-year university education at the University of Technology Bahrain (UTB).

The scholarship also reflects the Ghana Swimming Association's ongoing efforts to ensure Ghanaian swimmers are well-positioned to access international training and educational opportunities that will enhance their performances, accelerate their development and expose them to world-class facilities and coaching.

In a letter to the Ghana Swimming Association, World Aquatics confirmed Snowden's selection for the 2026-27 programme.

"We are pleased to inform you that your athlete, Ivan Christopher Snowden, has been selected to receive a 2026-27 World Aquatics Swimming Scholarship at the Bahrain Centre of Excellence.

"As part of the scholarship, athletes will have the opportunity to enrol at the University of Technology Bahrain (UTB)," the governing body stated.

The programme combines elite swimming development with academic education, giving athletes the opportunity to pursue undergraduate studies while receiving high-performance coaching.

Available programmes include Business Informatics, Computer Science, Information Technology, Accounting and Finance, International Business, Environmental Engineering, Informatics Engineering and Mechatronics Engineering, among others.

Although Snowden is not the first Ghanaian swimmer to benefit from a World Aquatics scholarship, he is the first Ghanaian athlete to receive both the organisation's training and educational scholarship, making his selection a landmark achievement for Ghanaian swimming.

Snowden's selection comes after years of steady progress in Ghana's national swimming setup.

The breaststroke specialist represented Ghana at the 2023 African Games in Accra, competing in the men's 50m Breaststroke, 100m Breaststroke and 400m Freestyle events.

He was also part of Ghana's teams at the Africa Aquatics Zone II Championships, helping Ghana secure dozens of medals.

More recently, Snowden competed at the Africa Aquatics Championships in Algeria, where he recorded several personal best performances.

His latest achievement is expected to serve as further encouragement for young Ghanaian swimmers, while reinforcing the GSA's strategy of creating pathways that enable athletes to combine elite sporting development with academic advancement on the international stage

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