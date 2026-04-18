Other Sports

Ghana Swimming Association secures $25,000 boost for 2026 Programmes

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  18 April 2026 7:49am
Ghana Swimming national team
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The Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) has received a boost to its development efforts after securing a $25,000 allocation from World Aquatics under the 2026 World Aquatics Support Programme.

The funding, which was confirmed in an official communiqué, is aimed at supporting the growth of aquatic sports in Ghana through a series of targeted initiatives in the coming year.

The funding will be channelled into key projects, including a Water Polo Workshop for coaches, management of the federation, anti-doping education, as well as participation in continental championships and regional events.

 “The support is in recognition of the Association’s continued commitment to the development of aquatic sports in Ghana,” the GSA said in a statement.

“The Ghana Swimming Association expresses its appreciation to World Aquatics for the continued support and collaboration.”

The latest support comes at a time when Ghana continues to strengthen its reputation within African aquatics.

In recent years, the country has emerged as a key hub for swimming on the continent, successfully hosting several major competitions.

These include the Africa Aquatics Junior and Senior Swimming and Open Water Championships in 2021, the Africa Aquatics Zone II Junior Championships in August 2023, and the Africa Aquatics Zone II Junior and Senior Championships in 2025.

With this latest funding injection, the Ghana Swimming Association is expected to further build capacity, enhance athlete development, and strengthen its presence on both the continental and global stage.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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