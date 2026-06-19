Ghana Young Academy welcomes National Research Fund, calls for dedicated support for emerging researchers

The Ghana Young Academy (GhYA) has welcomed the launch of the Ghana National Research Fund (GNRF), describing it as a significant step toward strengthening the country's research, innovation and knowledge ecosystem.

In a position statement issued following the launch of the Fund on June 16, 2026, the Academy commended the Government of Ghana for operationalising the initiative under the Ghana National Research Fund Act, 2020 (Act 1056), noting that it demonstrates a commitment to leveraging science, technology and innovation for national development.

The Academy acknowledged the contributions of President John Dramani Mahama, the Ministry of Education, the Governing Board of the Fund and other stakeholders involved in establishing the national funding mechanism. It also recognised the leadership of Professor Eric Yirenkyi Danquah, Chairperson of the Fund's Governing Board, and Professor Abigail Opoku Mensah, Acting Administrator of the Fund.

GhYA, which represents early- and mid-career researchers across the country, said the Fund presents a unique opportunity to accelerate research and innovation while supporting national priorities in areas such as health, agriculture, energy, climate change, education and industrial development.

While welcoming the initiative, the Academy called for dedicated and competitive funding pathways for early- and mid-career researchers, describing them as a critical segment of Ghana's scientific workforce. According to the statement, these researchers play a central role in generating new knowledge, developing innovative solutions, training future scientists and addressing pressing national challenges.

The Academy urged the Fund to operate through transparent, merit-based and inclusive funding mechanisms that are responsive to the needs of emerging researchers. It recommended the establishment of specific funding windows to support early-career investigator grants, mid-career research leadership awards, interdisciplinary collaborations, research infrastructure and laboratory access, innovation and technology transfer, scientific publication and dissemination, as well as science-policy and community engagement initiatives.

GhYA further called for equitable access to funding across institutions, disciplines, regions and gender groups to ensure that talented researchers throughout the country have the opportunity to contribute to national development.

The Academy reaffirmed its readiness to collaborate with the Ghana National Research Fund, government agencies, academia, industry and development partners to strengthen Ghana's research ecosystem and maximise the impact of scientific research.

"Investing in the immense potential and talent of Ghana's early- and mid-career researchers is an investment in the nation's future prosperity, resilience and global competitiveness," the statement said.

The statement was jointly signed by the Co-Chairs of the Ghana Young Academy, Ing. Dr. Latifatu Mohammed and Prof. Jacob Kwaku Agbenorhevi, who emphasised that investing in researchers is ultimately an investment in innovation, development and a brighter future for Ghana.

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