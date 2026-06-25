Ghanaian defender Terry Yegbe joins Polish side Lech Poznan

Ghana international Terry Yegbe has joined Polish top flight side Lech Poznan on a permanent deal.

The centre-back signs a four-year deal with the Polish champions which will keep him at the club until 2030.

He joins from French outfit Metz who suffered relegation from Ligue 1 at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Yegbe has already signed his contract with the Polish side after undergoing successful medical test.

The deal was facilitated by Kofi Appiah, who is the African Consultant of AIT Management as well as his agent Andrew Thompson.

The centre-back joined the French side last summer after a brilliant spell with Swedish top flight side Elfsborg.

Yegbe made 24 appearances for the club in the league last season, registering one assist in that period.

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