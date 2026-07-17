Terry Yegbe helps Lech Poznan to Polish Super Cup win 

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian defender Terry Yegbe sealed his fist trophy for his new club on Thursday evening.
The centre-back played the entire duration of the game as Lech Poznan defeated Gornik Zabrze in the Polish Super Cup final.
Yegbe was named in the starting lineup for his debut on Thursday night as his side chased a great start to the upcoming season.
Gornik took the lead in the game after just 14 minutes played but they were unable to hold on to the break.
Lech equaled the score 13 minutes later through Antoni Kozubal to make it 1-1 before recess.
Mikael Ishak gave last season’s league winners the lead just two minutes into the second half before Pablo Rodriguez wrapped up the victory in the 69th minute.
In all of the game, Yeboah was on the pitch and contributed greatly to his side’s success in what was only his debut game.
The defender joined the Polish side from FC Metz who were relegated from the French Ligue 1 after the 2025/26 season.
Lech’s next game is a Champions League qualification match against Danish side AGF on July 21.
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