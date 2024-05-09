Ghana’s Alfred Duncan helps Fiorentina book Europa Conference League final spot

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan has helped Fiorentina secure a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League final.
Duncan came on as a substitute for Arthur Melo in the 70th minute as the Italian side played out a 1-1 draw in the second leg and won 4-3 on aggregate, following a 3-2 victory in the first leg.
Club Brugge’s captain, Hans Vanaken, opened the scoring in the 20th minute, but Lucas Beltran cancelled it out with a penalty in the 85th minute.
Fellow Ghanaian Denis Odoi received a second yellow card in added time and was sent off.
Fiorentina, who narrowly missed the trophy last season after losing to West Ham United in the final, are determined to claim victory this year.
They await the winner between Olympiacos and Aston Villa.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Academic achievements, not a prerequisite to leadership competence – Asante Gold Country Director
3 mins
-
NHIA CEO demands an end to illegal NHIS fees
10 mins
-
2022 Births and Deaths report: 2099 children have doubtful paternity
18 mins
-
IMF official optimistic about sub-Saharan Africa’s economic recovery
23 mins
-
My ex-husband stole my identity and almost got me arrested
24 mins
-
3i Africa Summit receives support from 3000 global fintech leaders
34 mins
-
Invest in girls, young women to bridge gender gap in ICT – FAWE Ghana
2 hours
-
The last 24 months have been most tortuous for teachers – GNAT
2 hours
-
University of Mines and Technology to establish new technical training centre
2 hours
-
AMMREN Executive Secretary calls for school nutrition clubs to combat malnutrition
3 hours
-
Ferry on River Oti resumes operation
3 hours
-
Boeing 737 skids off runway in Senegal
3 hours
-
Black Queens set for Japan friendly in July
3 hours
-
Kumasi: WASCAL holds sub-regional workshop on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and boosting food security
3 hours
-
Whoever says he won’t hand over power, will be the first to flee from this country – Prof. Joshua Alabi
3 hours