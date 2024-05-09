https://www.myjoyonline.com/ghanas-alfred-duncan-helps-fiorentina-book-europa-conference-league-final-spot/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/ghanas-alfred-duncan-helps-fiorentina-book-europa-conference-league-final-spot/
Football

Ghana’s Alfred Duncan helps Fiorentina book Europa Conference League final spot

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  9 May 2024 10:07am

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan has helped Fiorentina secure a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League final.

Duncan came on as a substitute for Arthur Melo in the 70th minute as the Italian side played out a 1-1 draw in the second leg and won 4-3 on aggregate, following a 3-2 victory in the first leg.

Club Brugge’s captain, Hans Vanaken, opened the scoring in the 20th minute, but Lucas Beltran cancelled it out with a penalty in the 85th minute.

Fellow Ghanaian Denis Odoi received a second yellow card in added time and was sent off.

Fiorentina, who narrowly missed the trophy last season after losing to West Ham United in the final, are determined to claim victory this year.

They await the winner between Olympiacos and Aston Villa.

