Ghana’s IMF bailout programme to end next week after final review – Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says Ghana’s three-year International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme is expected to come to a successful conclusion next week, following the anticipated approval of the final review by the IMF Executive Board.

Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget in Parliament on Thursday, July 23, Dr Forson said the completion of the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme marks a major milestone in the country’s economic recovery efforts.

“Next week, the Executive Board of the IMF is expected to approve the final review of Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility programme, bringing to a successful conclusion the financial bailout IMF programme,” he said.

He added that Ghana is expected to transition into a new phase of engagement with the Fund through a Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI), a non-financing arrangement designed for countries that no longer face, and are not expected to face, balance of payment challenges.

According to the Finance Minister, the PCI will provide a framework to anchor Ghana’s next phase of economic reforms while strengthening macroeconomic resilience, supporting broad-based growth and maintaining fiscal discipline.

Dr Forson outlined six key priority areas under the PCI, including maintaining growth-friendly fiscal consolidation, preserving debt sustainability, strengthening fiscal transparency and governance, improving monetary and exchange rate policy frameworks, reinforcing financial sector stability, and promoting economic diversification and inclusive growth.

He said Ghana’s strong implementation record under the IMF programme, together with the successful execution of the PCI, will help strengthen the country’s path towards achieving investment-grade status.

“This will enhance our ability to mobilise concessional and development financing for productive public investment,” he told lawmakers.

The Finance Minister also disclosed that the PCI will include quantitative targets and reform benchmarks to be monitored through semi-annual reviews to ensure continued implementation of policies critical to Ghana’s economic transformation.

Dr Forson said the government believes the reforms undertaken over the past 18 months have restored fiscal discipline, returned macroeconomic stability and rebuilt confidence in the Ghanaian economy.

“Ghana is not going back. Ghana is moving forward,” he said, adding that the government remains committed to implementing reforms that will secure long-term economic prosperity.

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