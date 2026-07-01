Give thanks to God despite floods, deaths and destruction – Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to remain grateful to God despite the devastating floods that have claimed lives and destroyed property across parts of the country.
Addressing the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving, President Mahama acknowledged the pain and grief caused by the recent disaster but urged citizens not to lose sight of the importance of faith and gratitude even in difficult times.
He said the gathering was a reminder that Ghanaians are united beyond politics, ethnicity and religion.
"Today, therefore, we gather not as members of different political parties, of ethnic groups or religions, but as one people under God, returning with grateful hearts, acknowledging that every blessing we enjoy ultimately comes from Him," he said.
Reflecting on the recent floods, the President noted that while the nation continues to mourn those who lost their lives and sympathise with affected families, the Bible encourages believers to remain thankful in every circumstance.
"Even as we mourn the lives lost and the property destroyed in the recent devastating floods, God exhorts us in 1 Thessalonians 5:18 that in all things give thanks to God," he stated.
Quoting further from Scripture, President Mahama cited Psalm 100:4, saying, "Enter His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise. Give thanks to Him and praise His name. And that is why we're here today."
The President also reflected on the significance of this year's National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving theme, "Resetting Our Values to Build the Ghana We Want," describing it as timely and relevant to the country's current challenges.
According to him, the theme speaks directly to Ghana's present moment and underscores the need for national unity, renewed values and collective responsibility as the country works to recover from recent tragedies and build a stronger future.
His remarks come in the wake of the deadly floods triggered by heavy rains on Monday, June 29, 2026, which left several people dead, displaced thousands of residents and caused widespread destruction in parts of Greater Accra and other affected regions.
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