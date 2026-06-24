Gov’t moves Republic holiday to Friday, July 3

The Ministry for the Interior has declared Friday, July 3, 2026, a statutory public holiday to mark Republic Day.

A statement issued to the general public explained that although Republic Day falls on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, the President of the Republic of Ghana, through an Executive Instrument (E.I.), has designated Friday, July 3, 2026, as the day to be observed nationwide.

The decision was taken in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601), as amended.

The public is therefore advised to observe Friday, July 3, 2026, as a public holiday throughout the country.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.