Greater Accra Regional Minister assures affected residents of continued government support after floods

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, has assured victims of the devastating floods that swept through parts of Accra that the government remains committed to providing immediate relief and longer-term support to affected households.

Speaking to JoyNews' Fataw Bayaga on Wednesday, July 1, during a visit to Alajo to donate relief items to victims of the recent floods, Mrs Ocloo said the intervention formed part of a broader government response directed by Vice-President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Carter Charity Foundation.

The visit comes in the wake of torrential rains that triggered widespread flooding across several parts of the capital, including Alajo and Avenor, leaving hundreds of households displaced and traders counting heavy losses after floodwaters inundated shops and destroyed merchandise.

Addressing affected residents, Mrs Ocloo explained that the donation was being undertaken on behalf of the Vice-President, who had mobilised support after receiving contributions from the Carter Charity Foundation.

"This afternoon, we are here with the NADMO Director, the Interior Minister and the Carter Charity Foundation. We are doing this donation on behalf of the Vice-President, Her Excellency Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang," she said.

According to the Regional Minister, the relief exercise will not be limited to Alajo, as government intends to extend assistance to every community affected by the floods.

"This is not the only place where we are going to distribute relief items. We will be visiting all affected communities to provide them with support."

She noted that the relief package represents a combined effort between government and its development partners, with NADMO contributing emergency supplies following directives from President John Dramani Mahama, alongside donations from the Carter Charity Foundation.

"NADMO has also provided part of the relief items following the instructions of His Excellency, together with the support from the Carter Charity Foundation. It is a combined donation that we are presenting here."

Mrs Ocloo disclosed that official assessments indicate that 606 households, comprising approximately 3,680 affected persons, have been impacted by the flooding in the area.

She said local authorities had already compiled the names of affected residents to ensure an orderly and transparent distribution process.

The Regional Minister noted that the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), the area's Member of Parliament, and district NADMO officials had all participated in verifying beneficiaries.

"Our responsibility here is straightforward. We will hand over the relief items to the MCE and the NADMO directors, who will supervise the distribution to the affected victims," she explained.

The relief package includes a range of essential household items intended to support families as they begin the recovery process.

Among the items are bags of rice, cooking oil, milk, canned fish, mattresses, plastic buckets and other basic necessities.

Mrs Ocloo described the items as emergency assistance aimed at helping affected families meet their immediate needs following the disaster.

With the Ghana Meteorological Agency forecasting the possibility of further heavy rainfall in the coming days, the Greater Accra Regional Minister urged residents to remain vigilant and pay close attention to official weather advisories.

She revealed that all district NADMO directors across the region had been instructed to intensify public education campaigns on flood preparedness and safety measures.

"We have tasked all NADMO directors in their respective districts to educate residents on the weather forecasts from the Accra Meteorological Office regarding the expected rainfall in the coming days so that people can adequately prepare," she said.

The Minister emphasised that public cooperation would be essential in minimising the impact of future flooding, particularly in flood-prone communities.

Mrs Ocloo also extended government's condolences to families who lost relatives during the flooding, assuring them that authorities would engage affected households to determine the appropriate support for funeral arrangements.

"We sympathise with the affected families and we will visit them to see how best we can support them with the burial arrangements so that their loved ones receive a befitting burial," she stated.

The government's intervention follows significant destruction caused by the floods in Alajo and neighbouring Avenor, where traders continue to assess the extent of their losses.

Hours of intense rainfall caused drains to overflow, sending floodwaters rushing through homes and commercial areas. Many traders reported having little opportunity to rescue their merchandise before shops were submerged.

The aftermath has left business owners cleaning mud-filled premises and attempting to salvage water-damaged goods, with many fearing substantial financial setbacks after losing stock worth thousands of cedis.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.