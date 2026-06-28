Harry reconsiders bringing Meghan and children on UK trip

The Duke of Sussex is reconsidering plans to bring his wife and children to the UK next month after his request for police protection was rejected, the BBC understands.

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and his two children, Archie and Lilibet, were due to make a family visit to the UK for the first time in four years.

His team had put in a formal request for police security while in the UK, but it is understood they were told on Friday that no taxpayer-funded security would be provided.

Sources say that Prince Harry is distraught about the decision, made just days before the family is due to arrive, but he would still like to find a way to make the trip work.

The prince's team had been waiting for the result of a security review by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), which decides on the security provision for senior royals for the Home Office.

On Friday, after announcing details of the UK visit, his team was told no police protection would be provided for the family.

A government spokesman said its protective security system was "rigorous and proportionate".

"It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals' security," the spokesman added.

Prince Harry and Meghan's team said the couple had already accepted an offer to stay on a royal estate during the trip as a guest of King Charles, although the location of the royal residence selected had not been made public.

But Buckingham Palace sources say they had not received any confirmation that their offer has been accepted.

The couple were also expected to use private accommodation while in the UK.

Police protection would be available while staying on a royal estate but outside of those times Prince Harry would have to rely on the private security team travelling with him from California.

The family were due to be in the UK for around five days.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was planning to join her husband on a number of public engagements in London and the Midlands.

The visit was timed to mark the start of the year-long countdown to the Invictus Games for injured military personnel due to be held in Birmingham next July. Prince Harry is a founder of the games.

He was also expected to visit other UK-based charities he has continued to support since his move to California.

On previous visits, Prince Harry has declined the offer to stay at Buckingham Palace due to security concerns over using such a high-profile, visible building.

Last year, he lost a legal battle to have regular police protection while visiting in the UK.

Prince Harry told the BBC following the ruling of his desire for "reconciliation" with the Royal Family. He also said he worried it would not be safe to bring his wife and children back to the country of his birth.

"I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point, and the things they're going to miss are, well, everything," he said.

"You know I love my country, I always have done, despite what some people in the country have done."

The last time the King saw his grandchildren in person was during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

Prince Harry last saw his father in September, when he had tea with the King at Clarence House, their first face-to-face meeting since February 2024.

A final decision on the trip and the involvement of Prince Harry's wife and children will be made in the coming days.

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